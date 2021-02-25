EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Buckle in for another COVID-era award show: The Golden Globes are streaming on NBC this Sunday (hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler). Though they're not without their share of controversy (see: Music, Emily in Paris), many of the nominees are worth watching and are currently streamable, like Nomadland and Judas and the Black Messiah, and we've rounded those up below. If you've already seen those and are looking for some fresh options, we've got picks for you, too, like a 24-hour encore of Charles Mudede's Thin Skin and Lee Daniels's The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu (which is also Golden Globe-nominated). Plus, Dan Savage's porn film festival HUMP! continues this weekend—and if you get inspired to make your own movie, don't forget that its sister festival, the stoner-centric SPLIFF, is accepting submissions through March 5!
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
Night of the Kings
A young man is sent to a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates and, as tradition goes with the rising of the red moon, must tell a story to the other prisoners. Learning the tragic fate that awaits him if he fails to engage his audience until dawn, he settles on the mystical life of the legendary outlaw Zama King.
SIFF
Starting Friday