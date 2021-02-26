EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
We're back with more suggestions for activities and IRL events to help you give February a proper sendoff, from Black Restaurant Week Northwest and other ways to cap off Black History Month to an early spring sale at Swanson's Nursery, and from Brouwer's Cafe's Hard Liver Barleywine Festival to a slew of last-chance gallery shows (like Natalie Krick's Repetition Suppression at Specialist). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete, ever-evolving guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Support Black-owned businesses in Seattle's historically Black neighborhoods. Especially in areas like the Central District, where Black-owned restaurants and shops like the famous Ms. Helen's Soul Food Bistro have been forced to close to make room for micro-apartment complexes and expensive grocery stores, helping to keep Black-owned businesses alive is a civic duty. As Black History Month winds down, take this weekend (and every weekend you can) to visit Black-owned restaurants in the neighborhood, like Cafe Selam, Central Cafe and Juice Bar, Communion, Fat's Chicken & Waffles, Joyce's Market and Cafe, Meskel, Taste of the Caribbean, and Ezell's Famous Chicken, as well as the Postman, a creative third-party shipping center (buy their t-shirt!). Over in South Seattle, stock up on books on the African diaspora from the newly reopened Life Enrichment Bookstore (Columbia City), which was at one time the only Black-owned bookstore in the region (now there's also Estelita's Library on Beacon Hill, whose online shop has books on ethnic studies and Black liberation movements).