Seattle now has three new Japanese restaurants, including the creative izakaya Itsumono, the Japanese barbecue destination Ishoni Yakiniku, and the sushi bar Kamakura Japanese Cuisine Fremont. Plus, By Tae has exited its Chophouse Row home, and several new exciting restaurant openings are on the horizon, including a Dick's Drive-In in Bellevue and a Cycle Dogs restaurant in Ballard. Read on for that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Dough Zone Dumpling House
The rapidly expanding dumpling chain has expanded with a new location in the former space of Swiftwater Cellars in downtown Bellevue, serving its signature juicy xiao long bao (soup dumplings), q-bao (fat, fluffy-crisp pork buns seared in a pan), lacy pot stickers, and other Chinese dishes. The chain has also closed its original Bellevue location inside Crossroads.
Bellevue
