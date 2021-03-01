EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Seattle went into lockdown one year ago this month (pause for the requisite sigh), and only now is the end of the pandemic slowly coming into view. Until we can all safely frolic among strangers in the streets again, whenever that may be, we're here to guide you through the biggest online and socially distanced events this March, including ways to celebrate Women's History Month and St. Patrick's Day. Keep reading for details on everything from Taste Washington to the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, from a reading with Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to a conversation with Rebecca Solnit and Carrie Brownstein, and from Seattle Opera's online production of Mozart's Don Giovanni to the public reopening of the Seattle Art Museum. For even more options, you can always check out our complete streaming and on-demand calendars, as well as our ever-evolving guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
Be Bold Now 6th Annual International Women's Day Celebration Virtual Event
At this celebration of International Women's Day, speakers will hold forth on how to speed up the processes of gender justice and parity. This year's online program will include specially made goodies delivered to your home, like a truffle chocolate bar from Seattle Chocolate and a "Nasty Woman" pinot noir from the Willamette Valley.
(Thurs March 4)