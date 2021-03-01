EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The first week of March is off to a good start thanks to virtual editions of annual festivals, major author appearances, and more noteworthy happenings on the internet. Freshen up your at-home routine with our latest roundup of picks, from the Asian American Film Festival to Taste Washington, and from a Word Works lecture with Jericho Brown to Timothy White Eagle's workshop performance Death and the Mourning After. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
Support The Stranger
MUSIC
Stephanie Anne Johnson's Pacific Northwest Guitarist Spotlight: Greg Fulton
Tacoma-bred R&B/soul artist Stephanie Anne Johnson will link up with guitarist Greg Fulton for the second installment of this collaborative virtual concert series.