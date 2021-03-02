Slog PM: Storm Gets a New Logo, Teachers Can Get Their Jabs Now, and the West Precinct Wall Hath Fallen

The Storm is a root for me. Seattle Storm

It manages to fold in the Space Needle, Mount Rainier, basketballs, and a lighting bolt. This update is long overdue—our WNBA team has not gotten a revamped logo since their debut in 2000. Though I do love the very 2000s feel of the old one, this one is hot. Storm players Sue Bird and Jordin Canada will raise a flag with the new symbol on the Space Needle tomorrow at 2 pm.

The Biden administration puts sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny: The sanctions target seven senior Kremlin officials, businesses that produce biological and chemical weapons, as well as the FSB and GRU, Russia's military intelligence agencies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said these moves were made "to send a clear signal that Russia's use of chemical weapons and abuse of human rights have severe consequences."

UW Medicine is facing a vaccine shortage, so they stopped scheduling first dose appointments: While they said they understand that the shortage is "difficult news" they first want to make sure the second dose is available to those who need it.

Texas and Mississippi ditch their mask mandates and business capacity limits: "With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus," said an impossibly stupid and murderous Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. His executive order goes into effect next Wednesday, making the Lone Star state the largest without a mask mandate. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a similar statement but will be rescinding COVID measures tomorrow. If you'll remember from AM, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned that we must keep vigilant as cases are plateauing. Abbott's and Reeves's actions will likely kill thousands.

Little Neon Taco says goodbye to First Hill: Monica Dimas's beloved taco spot is officially closing its First Hill location. But fear not. Starting next Thursday, the lil' tacos will pop-up at La Dive with their full menu available for pick-up and delivery. Here's the restaurant's statement via Instagram:

Your reminder that architect Philip Johnson still sucks: The Museum of Modern Art will allow the Black Reconstruction Collective to obscure the name of Philip Johnson, a famed architect with white supremacist and Nazi-supporting beliefs, from a gallery dedicated to him, reports Artnet News. The artists will cover his name with a 10-by-10 foot denim textile printed with BRC's "Manifesting Statement," arguing for the importance of architecture in reconstructing a "nation constituted in conflict." That’s all well and good that MoMA is permitting this, but they still haven’t permanently removed Johnson’s name from the aforementioned gallery or the curatorial position named after him.

FBI Director Christopher Wray called the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol "domestic terrorism" during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. He also said that FBI investigations into domestic terrorism have doubled since he took office in 2017, with the number of investigations in white supremacists tripling. Wray defended the agency's handling of intelligence leading up to Jan. 6, saying that the FBI had warned authorities "several times" of the possibility of violence that day. All Washington knows how to do is pass the buck!

All around, I think Amazon's newly designed app icon looks bad: But the online bookstore had to tweak its recent design after some users suggested the jagged blue tape coupled with the trademark smile looked a little bit like Hitler.

Biden announced that the U.S. will have enough vaccine for all adults by the end of May: That's two months earlier than anticipated. Ol' Joe also called on states to prioritize vaccinating educators, challenging the country to get at least one dose of a vaccine into the arms of every teacher by the end of March.

Well, how has Jay responded to the news? He announced that teachers and licensed childcare workers can start registering for COVID-19 vaccine appointments immediately:

Stranger associate editor Rich Smith has some quick updates from Olympia. Take it away Rich:

House Minority leader J.T. Wilcox got in some jabs at the Democrats for passing House Bill 1054 over the weekend: The bill would prohibit cops from using chokeholds, neck restraints, no-knock warrants, and from “intentionally concealing badge numbers.” The original version of the bill banned tear gas for any reason and also the unleashing of police dogs on people, but the new version allows both activities. Wilcox said the police tactics bill “started out being aspirational” but after the GOP waged “a scorched earth campaign against that” the Dems “continually watered this down,” and he expects the Senate to “keep on watering it down until it maybe, ya know, is just something that is just kind of symbolic, that gives some credit to the freshman legislators that pushed it.” Watch Wilcox's speech in full here (his comments on the police bill start at 21:20). In a statement, Rep. Jesse Johnson called the bill “groundbreaking for our state” and said “every bill we are passing on police reform reflects the needs of communities to have accountability and justice that brings an end to police violence against Black and Brown communities.” He praised the bipartisan work on the bill, and particularly commended GOP Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, “who really was willing to sit down and listen and take negotiations to heart as we worked through this process.” He continued, “That kind of bipartisan negotiation, willingness to listen, and ability to put aside partisan blinders is exactly what leads to a better, stronger Washington state.” Sen. Manka Dhingra, who is vice chair of the committee the bill will run though next, reframed “watered down” as incremental: “We have been working closely with community members and with law enforcement to make sure that HB 1054 is both effective and workable. That will inevitably involve compromise, but as Rep. Johnson said, even though we still have work to do, this bill—which bans chokeholds and significantly restricts the use of tear gas—is a big step forward.”

Thanks Rich!

A deadly California crash killed 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV: A tractor-trailer slammed into a 1997 Ford Expedition stuffed with over two dozen people near the U.S.-Mexican border this morning. Police say dead people were strewn across the highway as other victims were "wandering around the fields." 10 victims have been hospitalized with injuries as authorities are looking into why so many people were inside the vehicle and what caused the crash.

Gina Raimondo has been confirmed as commerce secretary: Despite Republican objections to her stance on Huawei's on the Commerce Department's "entity list," the Senate confirmed the Rhode Island governor in an 84-15 vote. If you're like me and have no idea what the Commerce Department does, Axios explains: "The agency promotes U.S. industry, oversees the Census Bureau, plays a key role in the government's study of climate change through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and evaluates emerging technology through the National Institute of Standards and Technology." Ok!

Police found a suspicious device near the Tukwila Link light rail station: Causing the station to evacuate and close temporarily while they investigated. KING 5 reports authorities recovered the device, which was "taken off-site and will be x-rayed to determine what it is."

"And I'll huff, and I'll puff, and I'll blow your house down!" The wall around Seattle Police Department's West Precinct looks like it's finally coming down. As for that fucking ugly eyesore around the East Precinct? "Nothing has been announced for the East wall yet," a cop spokesperson told CHS Blog. Wall or not, the corner of 12th and Pine will forever have a black hole of energy surrounding it.

The White House pulled Neera Tanden's nomination as Office of Budget and Management director: Tanden came under immense scrutiny for her prolific Twitter fingers that harshly criticized lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. In a statement, President Biden said Tanden requested to withdraw her name from consideration. Twitter unspools yet another politician's career!

Allow me to self-promote for a second: I'm co-directing a new YouTube series on Black film for Netflix Film Club called Black Film School. We brought together critics Jourdain Searles and Sarah-Tai Jordan, and filmmaker Kevin Wilson, Jr. to chat about Mary Harron's American Psycho and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. There's more on the way! Enjoy!