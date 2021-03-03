sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Tear It All Down"
Spotted on Broadway.
The work of Inspirational Grindo. I've been feeling like this a lot this week.

"Cuck the Police"
I dont know about this one.
How about...no :) Regular "fuck" is fine by me!

"Set Me On Fire..."
Are these lyrics to an emo song?
They're not, but it's a vibe.

"Abolish Police"
Im sure Ive mentioned it before, but Im allergic to cats.
Good kitty!

"Don't Tell Women What Not to Wear"
Spotted in Montlake.
Your body is a battleground.

"Undead Loser"
This one was far up.
I don't have anything else to say other than I like this sticker.

"Always Classy..."
Wait...
Isn't Ron Burgundy's tagline "Stay Classy," not "Always Classy"? Somebody help me out here.

"Fur Kills"
Cats????
I've definitely seen these stickers before, but a new crop of them are popping up around the Hill. Are they implying...that there are people out there...wearing fur coats....made of...CATS? There's some unhinged being with a cat coat????? I need proof!

My editor informed me that this is probably a mink.

"We Only Move Forward"
A little spray-painted but I like it.
Only if you don't believe time is a flat circle.

"Ska"
Spotted outside The Reef.
Ok I'll bite—who is it?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.