EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The rain is coming back this weekend, but so are other things that are not rain, like art museums and National Frozen Food Day. Read on for our full roundup of ways to spend the weekend in a COVID-safe manner, from booking a timed visit to the Seattle Art Museum and the Wing Luke Museum to Taste Washington, and from the Winthrop Balloon Roundup to celebrating International Women's Day early with books, movies, music, and treats. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete, ever-evolving guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.
Support The Stranger
ARTS
Support local Asian American Pacific Islander communities. According to a study compiled by California State University's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, racist violence against Asian Americans has increased by nearly 150% in major cities across the US in recent weeks. In light of that injustice—and on the heels of last month's Japanese American Day of Remembrance—there are many things you can do to support the local AAPI community here in Seattle, from donating to local causes to shopping from AAPI-owned businesses to participating in arts and culture happenings.