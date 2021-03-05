EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, the Seattle restaurant scene welcomes the return of some beloved institutions, including Local 360, Vito's, Cafe Presse, Le Pichet, and Ray's Cafe. Plus, the newsstand and bottle shop Big Little News hits Capitol Hill, Monica Dimas's restaurant Little Neon Taco has closed for good, and actor and musician Jamie Foxx has purchased Heritage Distilling's Brown Sugar Bourbon brand. Read on for all that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Aki Kushiyaki
The team behind Arashi Ramen is opening this swanky Japanese kushiyaki destination, which was originally slated to open in summer 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, in Madison Valley today. The restaurant provides a 13-course omakase experience centered around skewers with deluxe ingredients like wagyu beef and sous vide duck breast.
Madison Valley
Limited indoor seating