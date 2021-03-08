Seattle Sticker Patrol: Enjoy Hell, Rush!
Rush Limbaugh has come back from the dead to terrorize the streets of Seattle.
In this special video edition of Sticker Patrol, I hop around Pike/Pine and look at stickers by Gwendolyn Wood, Rich M. Stevens, Inspirational Grindo, Jeff Farnam, Micro Protests, and more....
Which neighborhood should I go to next?
The Stranger
