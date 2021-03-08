One year later, we're still here. Thank you, Seattle, for your resilience and readership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributions from our readers are a crucial lifeline for The Stranger as we write our new future. We're calling up legislators, breaking down what's going on at Seattle City Hall, and covering the region's enduring arts scenes thanks to assistance from readers like you. If The Stranger is an essential part of your life, please make a one-time or recurring contribution today to ensure we're here to serve you tomorrow.

We're so grateful for your support.