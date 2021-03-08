Slog PM: Burger King's Marketing Mistake, Papa John's N-Word Rehab, and Derek Chauvin's Delayed Trial

Disgraced pizza mogul John Schnatter needed 20 months of work to erase the n-word from his vocabulary. Rob Kim/Getty Images

: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson just finished his lawsuit against Brown Paper Tickets. The verdict is that the ticketing company will have to reimburse everyone who purchased tickets to a canceled event last year. According to Ferguson, around 45,000 people and event organizers are still waiting to be reimbursed for canceled events. No need to reach out if you're awaiting a refund, as Brown Paper Tickets will come to you if they owe you some cash. The company will need to pay a total of $9 million.

A murder of crows: Someone in Mountlake Terrace is ensuring that they will be dive-bombed by crows for the rest of their waking days. A home security camera caught footage of a person in the neighborhood shooting down crows. Crow carcasses are littered around the neighborhood. According to police, the shootings are illegal since crow hunting season—wait, there's a crow hunting season?—is only from September to December.

“We’re all walking around with some mild cognitive impairment": We're just shy of the one-year anniversary of the first lockdowns. Are you feeling bad? You're not alone. According to this Atlantic article, scientists aren't surprised that people may be feeling sluggish and forgetful these days. “Based on everything we know about the brain," Mike Yassa, a neuroscientist at UC Irvine, said, "two of the things that are really good for it are physical activity and novelty. A thing that’s very bad for it is chronic and perpetual stress.” And, right now, we're all experiencing "microdoses of unpredictable stress all the time." I would prefer to microdose something else, thanks.

Attention West Seattle and Rainier Beach seniors: Seattle's vaccination clinics have open slots for those of you over the age of 65. Book your jab:

South Seattle and West Seattle residents who are 65 and older are able to register immediately through this form:



RB: https://t.co/rsuVqLLHdq

WS: https://t.co/Ff7htCRcXF

— SEA Mayor's Office (@OfficeofMayor) March 8, 2021

Cuts at KOMO: KOMO news laid off at least 20 employees last week in a string of national cuts from parent company Sinclair after a COVID-19-fueled revenue downturn.

Papa John's n-word journey: Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter resigned from pizza leadership after he used the n-word during a conference call. That was far from his worst transgression, as VICE showcased in this 2018 article. But now Schnatter is a new man, he said in an interview with the always reputable One American News Network. Schnatter said he spent 20 months trying to delete the n-word from his vocabulary. I would like to know so much more about this.

Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

Pony's patio slims down: The Capitol Hill gay bar's patio was already a bit cozy. By the time the bar reopens post-COVID-19, the patio will be even smaller, Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports. Pony is narrowing its space to accommodate a new RapidRide G bus line that's slated to be finished in 2024.

Is the patio at the Pony being redone or undone? :/ pic.twitter.com/rA8do4FHyh

— Magneto was Right (@phaseballspl) March 8, 2021

Washington's anti-Karen bill passed out of the Senate: The bill will put a penalty on being a Karen/Ken, or, if you'd rather, for calling the police on someone for no reason other than as a method of harassment or intimidation. Under the anti-Karen bill, a person who "unlawfully" summons the police could face a fine of up to $250. According to bill sponsor Sen. Mona Das, "no Republicans voted for the bill, sadly." The bill passed 28-21.

LeBron James was coy: About whether he'd get the COVID-19 vaccine. James said his decision about whether he'd get the vax was "private."

QAnon shaman needs to stay in jail: A federal judge ruled that Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman who wore a buffalo headdress thing to the Capitol insurrection, needed to stay locked up ahead of his trial. The judge reasoned that Chansley was "unrepentant and could plot further attacks against the US government," CNN reported.

Coming up in Seattle City Council this week: Dan Strauss's land use and neighborhoods committee will be discussing legislation to ease restrictions around home businesses that operate out of residential homes and garages. The legislation comes after neighborhood business Yonder Cider, which operates out of a Greenwood garage, shut down due to neighborhood complaints.

My bill will make it easier for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing flexibility from strict home occupancy regulations, allowing entrepreneurs to use their garage and homes to turn dreams into businesses and spring board our recovery.

— Councilmember Dan Strauss (@CMDanStrauss) March 9, 2021

Iceland's earthquake swarm continues: A region around one of Iceland's volcanoes started shaking near the end of February. The site experienced 20 quakes since then. While earthquakes aren't out of the ordinary for the island, officials increased the volcanic threat in the area from yellow to orange. I'm not exactly sure what this means, but, scientists are detecting the presence of magma within the quakes as well.

Derek Chauvin's murder trial is delayed: The jury selection process in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, was supposed to start today. However, the judge overseeing Chauvin's trial delayed jury selection to allow for an additional third-degree murder charge to be reinstated. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision comes after the Minnesota court of appeals ruled Friday that a third-degree murder charge should be reinstated. Chauvin's lawyer is contesting that order. The state supreme court will make the final decision on the charge. The process could take weeks.

The Space Jam sequel is out for blood: Last week, Warner Brothers announced that the sequel to the 1990s NBA-Looney Tunes crossover would include a less sexy Lola Bunny. Now, the studio is saying it's cutting Pepe Le Pew, the French skunk who loves to smooch. Apparently, Pepe Le Pew's cut scene was about sexual consent. Will the franchise's fragile fanboys be able to handle a sexless movie about cartoons playing basketball?

Huge news for Shoe Zone: The shoe retailer announced on Monday that Terry Boot will be its next finance boss, replacing Peter Foot.

Burger King swings and misses for International Women's Day: Brands love to love women on March 8. Burger King tried to showcase how much it loves and respects women with an ad that read, big and bold, "Women belong in the kitchen." Underneath the ad, smaller text explained that Burger King was starting a scholarship program to help women pursue culinary school to combat the uneven demographics in restaurant kitchens. The real mistake here was that the United Kingdom Burger King Twitter account simply tweeted out "women belong in the kitchen" without any context.



Burger King also placed a full-page ad in today’s print edition of @nytimes pic.twitter.com/TldtbCOlcN

— Hannah Denham (@hannah_denham1) March 8, 2021

Speaking of women: HBO Max is making a documentary about the U.S. Women's national soccer team's fight for equal pay: