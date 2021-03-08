EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
We hope you'll be able to go on some walks to take in the early-spring sun and smell a flower this week, but rest assured that there are plenty of noteworthy online events on deck for when it's time to come back inside. We've rounded up our picks below, from a conversation with Rebecca Solnit and Carrie Brownstein (a perfect way to celebrate International Women's Day) to the Savage Love Livestream, and from Price Suddarth's Pacific Northwest Ballet debut The Intermission Project to the Black Music Collective's inaugural Grammy Week Celebration in anticipation of Sunday's award show. Plus, check out our guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.
MONDAY
Support The Stranger
MUSIC
Cascade Symphony: Virtual March Concert, 'Carmen'
Imagine the fiery costumes in Georges Bizet’s Carmen as you hear a rendition of the opera's "Suite No. 1" performed by the Cascade Symphony. They'll also be reviving Brahms's "Intermezzo in E major for piano," a Scott Joplin rag arranged for string quartet, and Weber’s "Clarinet Concerto No. 2" for this online concert.