Slog PM: Get Your Museum of Museums Tickets, Dozens Laid Off at HuffPost, A List of Dead Bills

Museum of Museums can fiiiiiiiinally open: The long-delayed Official Opening of the buzzy art space operated by Greg Lundgren on First Hill is here. MoM has finally gotten the go-ahead from the city to swing open their beautiful Nikita Ares-painted front door and bring in art-thirsty visitors (so long as they follow state-mandated COVID-19 safety protocols, of course). The space will open on Thursday from 5-10 pm, with 30-minute staggered entry. Reserve your tickets here, and be sure to take a gander at Energy Drink, Brian Sanchez and Neon Saltwater's vibe-y immersive installation on the top floor. It's a trip.

Tulip season is just around the corner: Last year, the tulip fields in Skagit County were closed due to COVID-19, but this year the fields in Tulip Town and Roozengaarde will be open. BUT there will be restrictions. Both gardens now require timed tickets reserved in advance to gain entry.

Seattle Public Schools push back start date for in-person special education classes and preschoolers: Those students will now return to in-person learning on March 29, rather than this Thursday, reports the Seattle Times. The delay is due to intense negotiations between SPS and the union representing its educators. The two factions have not yet reached an agreement on expanding in-person instruction, and it's unclear when negotiations will be over.

That southern resident orca born to the J-pod last year? It's a girl.

A sad, massive layoff at HuffPost: Buzzfeed fired 47 HuffPost employees, closed HuffPost Canada, and is "moving away" from local coverage in HuffPost Australia, reports Axios. These huge changes come just weeks after Buzzfeed merged with the progressive news site, which operated at a $20 million loss last year. God save journalism.

And now for the weather:

Showers moving north late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Shower activity will decrease significantly after sunset. Small hail has been reported with the enhanced cell moving by the office to the east ( heads up Kirkland, Bothell ). #wawx pic.twitter.com/0pwFZ6NqOM

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 10, 2021

Achievement unlocked: King County Metro announced that all 1,404 Metro coaches now have on-board mask dispensers. There's no excuse now, lads. Mask up!

Washington state lawmakers are a bunch of fucking squares: House Bill 1019, which would have allowed WA residents to legally grow pot at home, died in committee, reports Cannabis Wire. The bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Shelley Kloba, said that the bill did not "fit neatly" into the state legislature's four areas of focus this session: COVID-19, economic relief, racial equity, and climate change.

A sixth woman has come forward to accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment: She is the fourth aide to the governor to do so. The unnamed aide claims Cuomo "inappropriately touched her at the [New York's Executive] mansion, the governor's home, where she'd been summoned for work late last year." This new report has been referred to AG Tish James's office, who is investigating harassment claims against Cuomo. The governor denied knowledge of this sixth claim. What a creep!

Stranger associate editor Rich Smith is here with some updatez: Take it away, Rich!

We are just a day away from the end of the month and my sidekick, Sadie, is exhausted! But not me - I’m so energized as I talk about our community-driven campaign and about getting things done in our district. pic.twitter.com/FsODrS0OSR

— Elect Sarah Perry (@PerryElect) February 27, 2021 I have been informed that King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert has another challenger: In the morning news roundup I flagged all the major candidates challenging incumbents in the King County council races, which are going to be HOT HOT HOT this year given the relative vulnerability of two conservative members, but I neglected to mention Sarah Perry's District 3 run. (The exclusion was accidental. Perry announced earlier this year, and I just missed it.) So please allow me to fix that here in the evening roundup. Before starting her own consulting firm, Perry worked as the chief development officer for Social Venture Partners International, the senior director of University Initiatives at Seattle University, and the executive director at Eastside Housing (now Springboard Alliance) in Redmond, according to her website. Her priorities include "helping small business," fixing "our crumbling roads and bridges," and to "balance protecting our expanding economic opportunities" with "protecting the beauty of our area so it remains viable for generations to come." U.S. Representative Adam Smith, 9th CD, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, and many other elected officials have endorsed her. Today was the last day for a bill to pass from its house of origin in the Legislature: Today marked a "grim milestone" for several bills that didn't pass off the floor of the chamber where lawmakers originally introduced them, though we all must keep in mind the fact that bills never really die. (Leadership can revive dead bills they deem "necessary to implement the budget.") But, for the foreseeable future, leadership has killed proposals to allow ranked choice voting, to end qualified immunity, to require community oversight boards for police in jurisdictions statewide, and to legalize homegrown pot. Though the House passed other meaningful policing reforms this year, those major proposals cannot count themselves among the living after today. Some deaths are happy deaths: Though the Senate is still in session as I type this, a watered-down version of a bill to end the racist practice of using credit scores to set insurance rates appears to be dead. (The bill isn't on the list of bills the body plans to consider for the rest of the day.) After insurance lobbyists and Sen. Mark Mullet gutted the legislation in the Senate's business committee earlier this year, Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler (and the AARP, and the NAACP) called for the Senate to pass the original version or else let the new version die. The Senate seems to have chosen death, for now. A source said all the other Democrats supported the original bill, but an Allstate lobbyist and Mullet got in the way. Weird Alamo, Mullet. Weeeeeeird Alamo. (Mullet did not immediately respond for comment, but I'll update this post when I hear back!)

Thanks Rich!

Can someone please explain to me the appeal of Piers Morgan? It's simply not computing for me. Anyway, the mealy-mouthed pundit quit his gig at Good Morning, Britain after storming off set when his colleague rightly called him on his shitty comments about Meghan Markle. Let's pray he stays gone!

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O

— Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

The House will vote tomorrow morning on the big ol' stimmy package: The chamber is expected to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and send it to the White House for his signature, reports the New York Times. As a reminder, the package will: give $1,400 to millions of qualifying Americans; extend the $300 unemployment supplement; and provide funding for states, local governments, and schools, as well as for COVID testing and vaccine distribution. It's the biggest accomplishment so far of Biden's first 100 days in office.

But Joe Biden's John Hancock won't be on your $ 2,000 $1,400 stimmy check: Remember when Tr*mp insisted on having his name on the first round of checks last year? According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Biden doesn't believe having his signature on the checks "was a priority or a necessary step. His focus was on getting them out as quickly as possible."

Amy Sherald's posthumous portrait of Breonna Taylor will be jointly owned by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C. and by the Speed Museum in Louisville, Taylor's hometown. The portrait served as the cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair (I wrote about the cover here) last year and was purchased by the institutions for $1 million.

If you haven't before, then now's your chance to try Moldovan food: As of last month, Belltown is now home to Me Dor, a restaurant serving both Moldovan and Romanian dishes and wines. Owner Adrian Brinzila claims his business is the first Moldovan restaurant in Seattle and the western half of the U.S. Seattle P.I. has all the deets here.

For your listening pleasure: Doja Cat's recently released music video for the hella viral "Streets" featuring the hella fine Kofi Siriboe.