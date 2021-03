Seattle Sticker Patrol: Question Authority

Jess Stein

"Question Authority"

Good advice. JK

"Drunk Bear"

I thought this was so cute! JK

"Human Existence Is a Freak Show..."

Really makes you think. JK

"Face Crab"

This is cute. JK

"Combating Liberalism"

Interesting. JK

"Flower Person"

The flower is BLEEDING. JK

"Politicians Obsolete"

Fingers crossed! JK

"Abstract Tag"

Look at the squirrel! Jk

"Spirit of the Eight Ball"

I love thinking about spirits as worms! JK

"Depression"

It's a bit ripped, but you get the point JK

Question authority, question your family, question politicians, question cops, questions Karens/Kens, question landlords, question power, question comfort, question pain, question yourself, question EVERYTHING. (But not in an annoying way. You know what I mean.)Rainier: Black Bear's Beer of Choice.For some reason, this one hit me pretty hard. It's been a weird week!Help me find this artist! For some reason this drawing reminds me of horseshoe crabs, a marine arthropod I first saw on Animal Crossing (lol), but these ancient deep-sea creatures are fucking SICK. Built like a fucking TANK! I also learned that we humans extract their blue blood to make COVID-19 vaccines , which feels very vampiric of us!Spotted on Pine!I love the colors on this sticker! This cutie is the handy work of Reyyyy This one is the twin of one I found last week.This one has been in my folder for a few weeks, but I remember staring a lot at it when I first spotted it in the wild. I just love all the bends and lines and faces. If you recognize this, lemme know When I die, I hope my spiritual essence slithers out like a lil wormy worm.Damn—your momma makes depression like this? Thick, all-consuming, and neverending? Remind me to never eat at your house! I got my own!

ALSO: If you haven't had a chance to check out a video version of this column, please take a moment to watch me hop around Pike/Pine looking at stickers. Where should I go next?