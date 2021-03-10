One year later, we're still here. Thank you, Seattle, for your resilience and readership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributions from our readers are a crucial lifeline for The Stranger as we write our new future. We're calling up legislators, breaking down what's going on at Seattle City Hall, and covering the region's enduring arts scenes thanks to assistance from readers like you. If The Stranger is an essential part of your life, please make a one-time or recurring contribution today to ensure we're here to serve you tomorrow.
Question authority, question your family, question politicians, question cops, questions Karens/Kens, question landlords, question power, question comfort, question pain, question yourself, question EVERYTHING. (But not in an annoying way. You know what I mean.)
"Drunk Bear"
I thought this was so cute!JK
Rainier: Black Bear's Beer of Choice.
"Human Existence Is a Freak Show..."
Really makes you think.JK
For some reason, this one hit me pretty hard. It's been a weird week!
"Face Crab"
This is cute. JK
Help me find this artist! For some reason this drawing reminds me of horseshoe crabs, a marine arthropod I first saw on Animal Crossing (lol), but these ancient deep-sea creatures are fucking SICK. Built like a fucking TANK! I also learned that we humans extract their blue blood to make COVID-19 vaccines, which feels very vampiric of us!
"Combating Liberalism"
Interesting. JK
Spotted on Pine!
"Flower Person"
The flower is BLEEDING.JK
I love the colors on this sticker! This cutie is the handy work of Reyyyy.
This one has been in my folder for a few weeks, but I remember staring a lot at it when I first spotted it in the wild. I just love all the bends and lines and faces. If you recognize this, lemme know.
"Spirit of the Eight Ball"
I love thinking about spirits as worms!JK
When I die, I hope my spiritual essence slithers out like a lil wormy worm.
"Depression"
It's a bit ripped, but you get the pointJK
Damn—your momma makes depression like this? Thick, all-consuming, and neverending? Remind me to never eat at your house! I got my own!
ALSO: If you haven't had a chance to check out a video version of this column, please take a moment to watch me hop around Pike/Pine looking at stickers. Where should I go next?
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.