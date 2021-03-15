Slog PM: Durkan Extends Eviction Moratorium, Senate Confirms First Native Cabinet Secretary, Spain Tests Shorter Work Week

: Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, are charged with nine counts of assault "on multiple officers, plus civil disorder, and obstructing a Congressional proceeding," during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Independent . One of the officers the pair allegedly attacked was Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the insurrection. Video surveillance of the Capitol attack shows Khater discharging a bear spray canister into Sicknick's face. Sicknick's official cause of death is still unknown.

Durkan extends the eviction moratorium: Seattle's eviction moratorium was supposed to expire on March 31. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced today that she will extend the moratorium until June 30. This afternoon, the Seattle City Council was supposed to vote on a resolution that would extend the moratorium until the end of the year.



The council's eviction moratorium resolution will not be held for a vote until June 7. And if you'll bear with me for a minute here, I'd like to fill you in on the rest of the council's actions this afternoon.

The right-to-counsel legislation is delayed now, too: The council was set to vote on Councilmember Kshama Sawant's right-to-counsel legislation, which would guarantee every renter in Seattle access to an attorney during eviction proceedings. However, in light of Durkan's eviction moratorium extension, Councilmember Alex Pedersen asked to shelve the vote until March 29. The council voted 6-3 to delay. Councilmembers Tammy Morales, Teresa Mosqueda, and Sawant voted against the delay. Morales and Andrew Lewis are co-sponsors of the bill.

The debate to postpone the vote was heated: Pedersen said he wanted the council to have "more time" to discuss the legislation. Sawant bristled at that since Pedersen already made his stance clear when he voted no on the bill in the Sustainability & Renters' Rights Committee two weeks ago. Councilmember Lisa Herbold supported the delay out of a "courtesy." Lewis said more time could give the council space to "strengthen" parts of the bill against future lawsuits. Councilmember Debora Juarez spent a lot of breath worrying about "eligibility requirements" and whether rich people would take advantage of the bill without a means test baked into the legislation. Sawant said that she didn't know what needed to be strengthened since "this is already a strong bill." She worried council members were "trying to weaken the bill," instead.

The council did vote on the garage business bill: Councilmember Dan Strauss's bill, which amends Seattle's land-use code to lighten restriction on home-based businesses, passed 8-1. Pedersen, as expected, voted no. Mosqueda, who cosponsored the ordinance along with Council President Lorena Gonzalez, called the proposal an economic stimulus bill. Gonzalez said the bill would help Seattle residents "create small businesses" and add "vibrancy to our neighborhoods."

Spain could test out a four-day work week: The country's left-wing party, Más País, proposed "a three-year, €50m project that would allow companies to trial reduced hours with minimal risk." Spain is just the latest country to discuss reducing workers' hours in the wake of the pandemic, but is the first to propose a nationwide plan.

Everett City Council wants to make it a crime to sit in a small section of the city: The anti-homeless denizens on the Everett City Council are fed up with homeless people existing, so they've proposed a law that would make sitting or lying down illegal along Smith Avenue, near the I-5 underpass. They'll vote on the measure this coming Wednesday.

Tiffany Hadish won a Grammy: She won Best Comedy Album. The last time a Black woman won in that category was when Whoopi Goldberg won in 1986. Hadish found out while filming the show Kids Say the Darndest Things. Roll the clip:



Walrus arrives in Ireland just in time for St. Patty's: On Sunday, an Irish man and his daughter spotted a walrus on the rocks off of Valentia Island. Walruses don't really exist in Ireland. The theory is that the walrus may have fallen asleep on an iceberg in the North Pole and wound up all the way in Ireland. The little girl who found the walrus wants to have a naming competition for what to call Ireland's new walrus.

Go eat some shrooms, D.C.: The D.C. initiative to decriminalize natural psychedelics such as magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline passed overwhelmingly last fall. The measure goes into effect starting today. Have a nice trip, D.C.

Desperate times call for desperate measures: Can Gen X save American culture from being canceled? Fox News wants to know:



Pennsylvania mom allegedly cyberbullied her daughters' cheer team: Raphella Spone allegedly spent months harassing the teenage girls on her daughters' cheer squad, the Victory Vipers. A criminal claim asserts that Spone sent to their parents images of the girls that were manipulated and edited to show them drinking, smoking, and nude.

Loose barge smacks into three Gig Harbor homes: A barge being tugged south of Seattle ran aground and plowed into some Gig Harbor homes. No one was injured.



Rep. Deb Haaland is the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history: The Senate confirmed the New Mexico Congresswoman as the secretary of the Department of the Interior in a 51-40 vote. Haaland, who is a member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo, will manage the country's public lands, endangered species, natural resources, and "the government-to-government relations between the U.S. and Native American tribes," NPR reports.

Right-wing troll and commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is launching a conversion therapy camp: Yiannopoulos came out as "ex-gay" last week. Now, he's starting a Florida-based conversion therapy facility. Yiannopolous said that "this has been the easiest thing to raise money for that I’ve ever done." Hopefully, this scam is just a scam and not a way to brainwash LGBT youth.

Restaurant workers want the jab: But they've been left out of the "essential worker" category for vaccine eligibility. As Washington's vaccine rollout ramps up and the state opens up more, including indoor dining at 50% capacity, restaurant workers are left asking, "Well, what about us?" According to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, the "Seattle Restaurant Alliance says more than 3,500 restaurant and hospitality workers and their supporters have signed a petition calling for the governor to include food and drink workers in the next phase of vaccine eligibility."

