Jess Stein
"Notice"
Ahhh, I see. JK
Who says stickers can't also be surveillance?
"Foucault Is a UFO Cult"
The rhyming doesn't quite work, but it's an excellent anagram. JK
If you have any evidence of Michel Foucault believing in UFOs, please slide right into my DMs
.
"Don't Be Shy"
Interesting. JK
Take part in what?
"Odd One Out"
Shiny! JK
Love this puppy. [Eds note: Jasmyne, this is a lamb.
]
"Make Racists Afraid Again"
Spotted on the Hill. JK
Pretty sure they were never afraid, and that's part of the problem.
"Don't Even Think About Dating My Daughter"
A weird sticker! JK
If you can't read the bottom line, it says: "Think About Dating Me...Her Closeted Gay Dad." While I'm sure there's a porno with that exact storyline, for some reason, this sticker made me imagine a sitcom a la 8 Simple Rules
with a closeted gay dad instead of an overprotective one. Anyway, where's my TV deal?
"Best Buds"
They are my best buds too. JK
Thanks Casual Industrees
!
"Jobs That Have Become Obsolete"
I see what you did there. JK
This implies that police officers had some sort of constructive utility in the first place.
"Ohio Man"
This feels petty. Jk
It's a real article,
and apparently his family had to cancel the livestream
of his funeral because of how many people were mocking his death.
"Make Gentrifiers' Lives Unlivable"
Love a grammatically correct sticker. JK
Spotted on Union. I love Seattle.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.