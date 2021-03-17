sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Notice"

Ahhh, I see. JK
Who says stickers can't also be surveillance?

"Foucault Is a UFO Cult"
The rhyming doesn't quite work, but it's an excellent anagram. JK
If you have any evidence of Michel Foucault believing in UFOs, please slide right into my DMs.

"Don't Be Shy"
Interesting. JK
Take part in what?

"Odd One Out"
Shiny! JK
Love this puppy. [Eds note: Jasmyne, this is a lamb.]

"Make Racists Afraid Again"
Spotted on the Hill. JK
Pretty sure they were never afraid, and that's part of the problem.

"Don't Even Think About Dating My Daughter"
A weird sticker! JK
If you can't read the bottom line, it says: "Think About Dating Me...Her Closeted Gay Dad." While I'm sure there's a porno with that exact storyline, for some reason, this sticker made me imagine a sitcom a la 8 Simple Rules with a closeted gay dad instead of an overprotective one. Anyway, where's my TV deal?

"Best Buds"
They are my best buds too. JK
Thanks Casual Industrees!

"Jobs That Have Become Obsolete"
I see what you did there. JK
This implies that police officers had some sort of constructive utility in the first place.

"Ohio Man"
This feels petty. Jk
It's a real article, and apparently his family had to cancel the livestream of his funeral because of how many people were mocking his death.

"Make Gentrifiers' Lives Unlivable"
Love a grammatically correct sticker. JK
Spotted on Union. I love Seattle.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.