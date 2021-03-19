"Show You Off," Brent Faiyaz
On March 12, severely underrated singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz dropped this sparkling new single "Show You Off," which has a slightly retro vibe, and is all about uplifting Black women, with Faiyaz singing to at least one woman in particular. "I don't wanna keep you down/A nigga wanna raise you up, yeah/And someone gotta take you out/Somebody's gotta show you off," he sings in the chorus. One of the best parts is how he ends the second verse with "I got all this love for you/Cuz you deserve it (Fuck them if they don't see)/You're Black and perfect."
Tiger Milc, Milc, Calvin Valentine,
Portland-based rapper Milc dropped a new project with Eugene, Oregon producer Calvin Valentine, dubbed Tiger Milc. Highlights from the eight-track EP includes lead single "Polar Express," featuring an onslaught of local sports references, and a slew of guest artists from the Portland area: Youngshirtmayne, Slick Devious, and Old Grape God. The project has other standouts of course, including "No Brunch," and "Dear Rose," featuring Portland hip-hop artist ePP. Clocking at just over four minutes, the collaborative project is a bonafide slap that lets Milc get a bevy bars off.
Black Pumas (Extended Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Although Black Pumas didn't win in any of the three Grammy categories they were nominated for (trash!), they can rest assured that they got some well deserved recognition here in my Refresh: New Music column. They recently released an "Extended Deluxe Edition" of their excellent self-titled debut (which already had one deluxe version), and this one 11 more special tracks including "Sugar Man," their "Strangers (From 'Life In A Day)" featuring pop duo Lucius, and several recordings taken live from Capitol Studio A.