Slog AM: Boulder Suspect Charged With 10 Murders, King County Pledges $5 Million to Fight Anti-Asian Bias, Spiders Swarm in Australia

The scene at Soopers yesterday. Chet Strange / GETTY

After the massacre yesterday afternoon, police arrested a half-naked man with blood running down his leg outside the King Soopers in south Boulder. This morning authorities charged the 21-year-old, named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, with ten counts of murder, according to a Daily Camera reporter at a news conference.

Police said someone called in with a report of "a man with a rifle" stalking the store around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the Daily Camera, reports. CNN quoted law enforcement describing the man's weapon as an "AR-15 style" gun.

Initially, cops only released the name of a police officer Alissa allegedly killed: That cop's name was Eric Talley, and he was reportedly first on the scene. At a news conference this morning, a cop named the other nine victims. They ranged in age from 20 to 65:

Boulder banned assault rifles in 2018: But only 10 days ago, city officials told police officers to stop enforcing the ban after County District Judge Andrew Hartman, who was appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper, blocked the ordinance in court, the Washington Post reports. Judge Hartman sided with "two Boulder residents, a local gun shop and the Colorado State Shooting Association," who challenged Boulder's law, citing a 2003 state law preempting the ban.

Former Republican Colorado state Senator Jim Dyer wrote and sponsored that bill, and he counted it among his highest achievements, along with his successful campaign to keep the death penalty on the books in that state. Fucking psychopaths.

We expected 20 million doses from Johnson & Johnson at the end of the month: But now the Biden administration thinks that major haul may get pushed back until the "second or third week of April," reports Politico. The delay could be "complicate preparations for states expecting millions of J&J shots." Why the delay? "Logistical complications and regulatory delays," potentially related to the fact that J&J "is shipping components from Europe to a U.S. 'fill and finish' facility before sending the doses to the federal government."

One thousand migrants packed into eight "plastic pods" in Texas border patrol facility: On Monday U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar released photos of the migrant detention centers in Donna, Texas, where border patrol agents confined people in close quarters that do not at all appear to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, reports the BBC. The outlet quotes White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying that the U.S. would "provide further accommodation for arrivals 'in the coming days and weeks,'" including "places where kids can have access to healthcare, can have access to educational resources - even legal resources."

"Border crisis not as bad as 2019... for now:" That's the headline Axios went with to describe an influx of migrants that "pales in comparison to another peak under then-President Trump in 2019." The monthly average in 2019 peaked at over 80,000 families crossing the southern border, while right now we're only seeing about 19,000 families. The number of unaccompanied minors crossing, however, hit over 9,000, which is close to 2019's peak. The migrants say they're fleeing natural disasters, violence, and poor COVID-19 management.

Now that we got the checks, Biden wants to give us "free community college and universal prekindergarten" as part of a major $3 trillion "infrastructure and jobs package" he plans to release soon, according to the Washington Post. The Post's policy rundown includes "hundreds of billions of dollars to repair the nation’s roads, bridges, waterways and rails," plus "funding for retrofitting buildings, safety improvements, schools infrastructure, and low-income and tribal groups," plus "$100 billion for schools and education infrastructure," plus "$60 billion for infrastructure related to green transit and $46 billion for climate-related research and development," plus "$200 billion for housing infrastructure, including $100 billion to expand the supply of housing for low-income Americans." He'll probably pay for it with a "small to a significant tax increase" on Americans who make over $400,000.

While we're all feeling kinda fun and loose over in D.C.: Why not toss another trillion on that plan and get rid of all student loan debt?

Eight more killed at coup protests in Myanmar: Including a 15-year-old boy, Al Jazeera reports. That brings the total number of people killed by their own country's security forces to 261. To avoid being gunned down, some organizers have held large demonstrations where they replace people with "toy cars, dolls and stuffed toys with some led by cardboard cutouts or mannequins dressed in outfits." Others hold small vigils, or do quick actions where they release "helium-filled balloons...calling for international help." The junta took over on Feb 1, claiming November elections were fraudulent.

Fourteen jurors seated for Derek Chauvin trial: Opening arguments are set to begin next Monday. The jury is a little more than half white, reports NPR.

Spiders are "swarming" in Australia to get away from floods: The country is seeing the worst flooding in decades. ABC in Australia reports that one resident watched as "thousands of spiders scaled the fence in her front yard." A professor said, "just like people, they're trying to get to higher ground during a flood.

Here are the notes I took while watching this video. The sound. The clicking sound. Does the clicking come from the spiders? They're so thick in some places. Is it...oh my god, those boots. Those yellow Wellingtons. They're not tall enough. Oh my god the spiders are ATTACKING the boots. Get 'em out of there get 'em OUT OF THERE. But wait....this person doesn't seem to mind. Who is this brave champion, Matt Lovenfosse, wading in yellow boots through a sea of spiders in an Australian flood plain? According to his Facebook, he owns and founded Eko's, a women's clothing store.

COVID or allergies? Remember, coronavirus symptoms include a fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and other symptoms. Allergies trigger sneezing, itchy or watery eyes. Fatigue and headache are possible with both, King 5 reports.

Oregon and Idaho legislatures shut down because of COVID-19 cases: Floor sessions in Oregon were canceled for Monday and Tuesday after “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” tested positive. The Idaho Legislature on Friday voted to shut down "for several weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak among legislators, the Associated Press reports.

Churches in Pierce County spread the word about the vaccine: "There needs to be someone who takes the lead approach. So what we decide to do at Bethlehem Baptist Church on the east side of Tacoma, we try to make mention of this every Sunday," Tacoma pastor Will Mitchell told Q13.

Remember that Pierce County Sheriff who summoned over 40 officers to his home after he assumed a Black newspaper carrier was a homeless prowler? Turns out it wasn't the first time he'd rung that alarm bell. According to the Seattle Times, last November the cop, Ed Troyer, claimed he "'caught some people' breaking into his car and got into a 'little skirmish' with them outside of his campaign office," and described them as "two Black males wearing puffy jackets." The police "closed out the call within 13 minutes — after Troyer told them he’d recovered all of his belongings."

King County will spend $5 million of its federal aid for efforts against anti-Asian bias: The funding will go to "community organizations, including multicultural media and a coalition of eight organizations battling hate and bias," according to the Seattle Times. State lawmakers also vowed to fight racism. However, "lawmakers let the only bill addressing hate crimes this year die in the House in February." That said, abolitionists and reformers often argue that hate crime legislation only gives prosecutors more power to use unwisely.

Make the Ballard Farmers' Market #1: The USA Today is holding a "Readers' Choice Award" competition for Best Farmers' Market in the country, and right now Ballard ranks 6th, right behind Santa Fe's Farmers' Market, which is a fine market if you like eating dried Hatch chiles all day I guess. (JK, they have all kinds of stuff.) Anyway, vote here to crush the competition.

