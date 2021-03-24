Jess Stein
"Acne Slut"
Slut it up. JK
I have never been so touched by a sticker—it's an aesthetic, a vibe, a call to action. Get them here
.
"Eat Me"
Please! JK
It has been a long year...
"Mas Plantas, Menos Machos"
Yes! JK
"More plants, less machos" via La Loba Loca
.
"Neutrality Is a Myth"
This seems ominous. JK
This sticker reminds me of net neutrality, which we need to bring back
.
"Fuck Trump"
Spotted on the Hill. JK
This sentiment will forever be relevant. I'm just glad he takes up less of my brain space than he used to. I feel like I have some cognitive function back without him in office.
"Croc Blocked"
I would never. JK
I spent 10 minutes trying to find this tweet to embed here, so you're welcome:
"Commit Crime Worldwide"
Smile! JK
Love a see-through sticker.
"Girls Are Humans Too"
Spotted near Volunteer. JK
Obviously, these are from Archie
. I've seen these around 15th Ave recently, and I'm wondering
what they mean.
"Spiderman"
The white chocolate version of Spiderman. JK
Hoping Marvel doesn't sue.
"Stay Soft"
Oh I'm staying soft alright. JK
I could have sworn that I've posted this one already, but a good reminder. Keeping parts of you soft is important, but remain hard where you need to. Sometimes, I like thinking of myself as a loaf of sourdough, which has a beautiful, tough crust but is soft and chewy in the center.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
