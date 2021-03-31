Slog AM: Gonzaga Heads to the Final Four, A 60-Degree Day, Biden's $2 Trillion Jobs Plan

: Pfizer said its vaccine is effective in kids as young as 12. This is a promising development in the effort to vaccinate kids before they head back to in-person school in the fall. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are working on their own pediatric studies.

Magnolia homeowners found a surprise roommate: These people who live in a house that kisses Discovery Park found a man living in their basement.

Gonzaga is tearing up the court in the NCAA tournament: The Zags trounced USC 85-66 last night. That's their 30th straight win this season. The Washington team is headed to the Final Four. Maybe by then national sports commentators will learn how to pronounce Gonzaga.

We'll reach the low 60s today: Nobody panic, but the weather is going to be *nice* today.



Overall, Seattle will remain chilly: Unfortunately, the weather in Seattle will be unseasonably chilly for the next two weeks.

Not to be redundant: But new vaccine eligibility tiers are open today and 2 million more Washingtonians can fill their arms with anti-COVID-19 juice. We already told you in Slog PM yesterday, but I'll do it again this morning. Here's who is eligible now:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)

Amazon's project "Veritas": Amazon has a host of fulfillment center workers on Twitter with official, identical accounts. People suspected these were bots tasked to automatically respond and refute criticism lodged at Amazon. According to a report by The Intercept, Amazon actually selected real people working in their facilities to make these tweets. Amazon picked workers based on their "great sense of humor" because the goal was to clap back at social media naysayers and, specifically, Bernie Sanders.

Amazon wanted to spy on the union ballot boxes: The union vote in Bessemer, Alabama began yesterday, and the final count won't be finished for several days. Ahead of the counting, Amazon asked the National Labor Review Board if it could put cameras in the NLRB office to keep tabs on ballot boxes while votes weren't being counted. The NLRB said no.

I'm mostly including this story because I know other Stranger writers will appreciate it: But, here's a deep dive into how Frasier from Frasier afforded his apartment. Real-estate experts estimated that Frasier's pad probably cost $1 million in 1993 and $5 million in the present day.

Will Gov. Jay Inslee ban private prisons in Washington? Yesterday, the Washington state Senate passed a bill that bans "private, for-profit prison companies that contract with local, state, and federal agencies," according to KNKX. The bill just needs Inslee's signature. Inslee's office gave KNKX this statement: "The governor has generally been supportive of bills to restrict private prisons in Washington and continues to have this position. Now that the Legislature has passed this measure, we will be conducting our final phase of review and will continue to provide updates as our analysis concludes."

Be careful smoking weed for the first time, New York: It's legal now.



So much for comparing COVID-19 to the flu: In Alabama, 10,526 people died from COVID-19 in a year. That outpaces how many flu deaths Alabama recorded across ten years.

$100 billion for broadband: President Joe Biden's big $2 trillion "American Jobs Plan" infrastructure bill has a whole lot jammed into it. One thing Biden is vying for is to connect every American to broadband. The pricetag to get every American household internet? About $100 billion. The $2 trillion will be spread across eight years and various projects.

Please, please, tell us what else is in the Jobs Plan: Okay, okay, I'll try. Let's see. Biden is down to use federal spending to chip away at a whole mess of infrastructure issues that haven't been addressed in like, 50 years. A sample of Jobs Plan costs and priorities from the New York Times:

"$180 billion for research and development, $115 billion for roads and bridges, $85 billion for public transit, and $80 billion for Amtrak and freight rail. There is $42 billion for ports and airports and $111 billion for water infrastructure... $300 billion to promote advanced manufacturing... $174 billion to encourage the manufacture and purchase of electric vehicles... $100 billion in programs to update and modernize the electric grid to make it more reliable and less susceptible to blackouts... $50 billion in dedicated investments to improve infrastructure resilience [to] defend against wildfires, rising seas, and hurricanes, and there would be a focus on investments that protect low-income residents and people of color." Love Slog AM/PM? More than ever, The Stranger is relying on your contributions to help fund our coverage. With a one-time or recurring contribution, you can support local, independent media and help keep columns like Slog AM/PM around.

Tell me, is this part of Biden's American Jobs Plan vision? One of my top priorities is to turn all bus stops into little fruit hovels so we can all feel like the caterpillar in The Very Hungry Caterpillar.



Australian college takes a stand: Trinity College in Perth bans mullet haircuts, labelling them "unacceptable."

