sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"CBD: Cock & Ball Dorture"
Yes.
Someone needs to give this person what they want!

"Yeah I Got PTSD"
Spotted on the same pole as the one above, this stickerer must love fucking with acronyms.
This stickerer must love fucking with acronyms.

"It's Tough Being a Human"
It really is!
Do you think an alien wrote this one?

"World's Best Boss"
I have no idea where I saw this one, this sticker is lost in space and time.
Totally forgot this was a Michael Scott gag. Here's a video as a treat:

"All I Got Was This Lousy President"
Definitely not a causal relationship.
Hate to tell you that if you got coronavirus now and survived, you'd still have a lousy president. The nature of the presidency is that the lousiest people are in charge; this doesn't change just because the person in office is not He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

"Biggest Genocide in History"
Apologies for the slight blurriness.
Spotted near Twice Sold Tales.

"We Are in This Pickle Together"
That is abundantly clear.
This comes to us via Pickle Church. I made quick-pickled cucumbers and carrots last night with lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and a ton of serrano chiles and they are the best things on Earth.

"Push for Peace"
Spotted on Greenwood Ave.
Definitely does not work.

"Thicc Dick Pick"
Nice.
Also known as a chode!

"Put Down the Bubble"
Put it DOWN.
I wanna pop it! Also this reminds me of the cover for Darkside's Psychic album. The first time I ever heard "Paper Trails" was after taking the biggest bong rip on the biggest bong in a dingy student home in the U District.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.