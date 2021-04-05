Slog PM: Pete Funds Buses, Minneapolis Police Chief Testifies, Activists Hold Confederate Monument Hostage

Bless you, Mayor Pete: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just greenlit a chunk of change for bus rapid transit projects across the country. Out of the $187 million Buttigieg set aside for four projects, Seattle's E Madison expansion of the Metro RapidRide G line will receive $59.9 million. That money will help the rapid line open up on time in 2024. By then, we should get "a 2.3-mile, 10-station route connecting the waterfront through First Hill and Capitol Hill to Madison Valley," the Capitol Hill Seattle blog reported. The line will pass right by Pony. Maybe that's where we'll throw Mayor Pete a thank-you party.

"A sudden release of energy from the planet's interior": NASA's Mars lander is picking up "rumblings" or "Marsquakes" from the Red Planet. Something's going on inside Mars, but scientists still have no clue what it could be since Mars' tectonic plates don't function the same way as Earth's.

Modernize the monorail stations: The Seattle Center Monorail is starting a big facelift for the two stations connecting its 1-mile route downtown. The goal is to update the stations in time for the Seattle Kraken season-opening in October since an estimated 4,000 fans are expected to travel via monorail to those hockey games.

Arkansas governor vetoes anti-trans bill: The Arkansas Senate voted 28-7 to pass legislation that will prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to transgender minors. In a bit of a surprise move, Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed that vote. However, the Republican majority could easily override that veto. Hutchinson expects lawmakers to override his veto.

A packed stadium in Texas: Who likes baseball enough to risk their lives for it?



A packed Globe Life Field for the Texas Rangers’ home opener.



It’s the first full-capacity sporting event in the U.S. in over a year.

pic.twitter.com/H4bhJYjyX9

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 5, 2021

Love when this happens: Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

Speaking of Amazon: Today, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon illegally retaliated against two activist employees when the tech giant fired them last spring for “repeatedly violating internal policies.” The two employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, were a part of the employee advocacy group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. During the pandemic, the two employees also raised concerns about Amazon's workplace practices. Interesting! Now, the NLRB is considering launching a national investigation into Amazon's labor practices.

New York set to increase the state income tax: Wealth taxes galore! New York's Legislature is close to passing a budget agreement that would ratchet up the income tax rate for New Yorkers earning over $1 million. If passed, this would be the highest combined local tax rate in the United States. This move comes as Joe Biden is proposing a tax increase on corporate taxes for his infrastructure plan and other states are flirting with progressive revenue strategies to help their COVID-19 recovery. Here's how New York's tax would shake out, according to the New York Times:

"10.3 percent for income between $5 million and $25 million, and 10.9 percent for income over $25 million, according to preliminary details obtained by The New York Times. The new rates would expire by the end of 2027. The personal income tax rate would increase to 9.65 percent from 8.82 percent for individuals making over $1 million and for joint filers making more than $2 million."

RIP to a real one: Yahoo Answers is scheduled to die on May 4. The site has existed since 2005. Goodbye to one of the last relics of the early internet. See you all on Quora, I guess?

ICYMI: Find a vaccine.

Minneapolis police chief testified in the Derek Chauvin trial: Chief Medaria Arradondo said that Chauvin, who is on trial for the murder of George Floyd, was not following department policies or training when he kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. "That action is not de-escalation, and when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we're talking about," Arradondo said.

Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ

— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021

Cher is apologizing for tweeting that she could have saved George Floyd if she was there when he died.

Confederate monument held hostage in Alabama: A group called White Lies Matter reportedly stole the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair from a Selma cemetery. The group is holding the chair hostage until the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) agrees to hang a banner outside UDC headquarters for 24 hours starting Friday, the anniversary of the Confederacy’s surrender in the Civil War. The banner contains a quote from Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist, that reads: “The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives.” White Lies Matter said they will turn the chair "into a toilet" if UDC doesn't hang the banner. If they do hang the banner, then White Lies Matter will return the chair and even "clean it to boot."

The Los Angeles area had a 4.0 magnitude earthquake at 4:15 a.m. this morning: A swarm of earthquakes followed the initial quake.



The earthquake this morning pic.twitter.com/Nv5yCMlANf

— Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) April 5, 2021

Alex Jones loses an appeal over a court sanction: Ah, I sometimes forget about Alex Jones. What a luxury. If you'll recall, Jones faces a defamation suit from families of the kids killed in the Newtown shooting because Jones repeatedly claimed the massacre was a hoax. During these court proceedings, a trial court judge penalized Jones for making angry outbursts about the proceedings on Infowars and for refusing to turn over documents. He appealed that sanction and lost. It's so refreshing to see sad, angry little men lose.

There's about to be a shortage of ketchup packets.