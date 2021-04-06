Slog PM: Bezos Gets Down with Corporate Tax Hikes, Caitlyn Jenner Considering CA Governor Run, Have You Seen Shiva Baby?

How much do you wanna bet this iguana paid more in corporate taxes last year than Amazon? EMILY DRISCOLL

Big news: President Biden announced that yesterday, we hit 150 million shots administered since he took office. We’re well on our way to hitting our goal of 200 million shots in the first 100 days. pic.twitter.com/WFxRSU3CPp

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2021

Biden officially announced that he was moving up the federal vaccine eligibility for all adults to April 19. In a speech today, he warned that "the pandemic remains dangerous," with cases going back up, variants spreading, and hospitalization remaining at a plateau. While this moved-up timeline doesn't at all mean that everyone will have their first dose by that day, it does mean that all adults can at least get in line for one . The president also announced that the U.S. has now administered 150 millions shots, well on the way to his goal of 200 million by the end of his first 100 days in office on April 30.

Ballard ArtWalk is back after a year absence: But it's taking a slightly different form. Instead of constricting itself to one frenzied night that inevitably ends way too early, galleries and business in the neighborhood will put up installations for viewers to come visit for the entire month of April. Locust Cider, Clover Toys, Annie's Art & Frame, and Kula Movement are among those participating—check out the rest here.

Audit of King County jails finds racial disparities in discipline run rampant: According to Lewis Kamb at the Seattle Times, Black people in our county's jails "generally face harsher discipline and more restrictive confinement than incarcerated people of other races." Additionally, the practice of "double-bunking"—putting two people in a single cell—were found to partly drive "fights, assaults and other violent episodes that frequently occur within the county's two adult jails." Read more of Kamb's reporting on the audit of the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention's jail operations here.

Sen. Rebecca Saldaña Zoomed into committee hearing...while driving: MyNorthwest reports the state legislator "appeared to violate several traffic laws" while video-conferencing into the, uh, Senate Transportation Committee meeting. Saldaña even acknowledges the fact that she's driving, referencing her "old vehicle" while answering a question about transitioning to green energy. Saldaña has since apologized for her actions, saying she "sincerely regret[s] having made this choice" and that if she receives a ticket for her actions she "will pay the fine."



Next time she should try blocking the laws she might break before they get enacted in the first place https://t.co/iQyPxcN2TP

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) April 6, 2021

The bill—which is called the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act" 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮—will bar doctors from giving trans kids healthcare like hormones, puberty blockers, and "transition related surgeries." The House voted 71-24 while the Senate voted 25-8, reports ABC. The ACLU is " preparing litigation " to combat the dangerous and detrimental bill.

Fuck yeah orcas!!!!!! Whale watchers spotted 56 of these beautiful beasts in the Salish Sea over the Easter weekend. The Pacific Whale Watch Association reported sightings of four different pods of Bigg's killer whales in the Strait of Georgia, Puget Sound, and the San Juan Islands. KOMO snagged some pictures. I love these creatures!!

Bezos is cool with corporate tax hikes: "We support the Biden Administration's focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," the CEO and founder of the e-commerce behemoth wrote in a statement ostensibly addressing Biden's big-ass infrastructure plan. "We recognize this investment will require concession from all sides—both on the specifics of what's included as well as how it gets paid for (we're supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate.)" Don't you love how that support was relegated to a parenthetical? By the way—you think he reads Mudede?

As we all know, weather is a function of prayer and the sending out of good vibes: So cross your fingers for a little 70-degree April day next week.

🤞70° POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK 🤞



Seattle’s first 70-degree day of the year is possible around the middle of next week. Still a ways out, but trends look promising right now.



Keep those fingers crossed!

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) April 6, 2021

Jenner 4 California governor???? Former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly looking to run for governor of California, reports Axios. This comes as current Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election and Jenner—a noted Republican and one-time Trump supporter—could, I guess, heighten the stakes of that race. I love the chaos of Kylie and Kendall becoming the First Children of California.

Speaking of California: Newsom wants to reopen and lift all COVID-restrictions in the Golden State by June 15, citing high vaccination levels and a low positive case rate. "CA has administered 20+ million vaccinations. We have the lowest positivity rate in the US. Stable hospitalizations," he twote. "Now we're looking forward." I know he probably has tons of corporate interests to appease, but one step at time, eh?

Remember that annoying plane circling the protests on Capitol Hill last year? Well, at the time, CHS Blog reported that it was the Washington State Patrol providing "assistance to law enforcement on the ground." But now, the neighborhood blog has the footage recorded by the plane this summer via a public records request filed by Seattle criminal defense attorney Nacim Bouchtia. You can view a playlist of all the videos—ranging from Olympia to I-5 to Bellevue—here. This one from the night of June 3 freaks me out!!!

Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants the city to restore the moratorium for its 72-hour parking rule: In a statement released today, the council member called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to restore a moratorium on the 72-hour parking limit that she says unfairly targets "people forced to live in their cars or RVs because of the continuing affordable housing crisis in Seattle." The rule, which went back into effect on April 1, means any vehicle that remains parked in one spot for more than three days could be subject to ticketing and towing. Durkan has defended the move to reinstate the limit, in a statement saying it "can help promote mobility and the regular operations of the right-of-way.”

Thandiwe Newton reclaims the spelling of her name: "I'm taking back what's mine."

Former Trump HUD official fined, barred from federal employment for four years: Lynn Patton, who served as HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey was penalized today for violating the Hatch Act during her time as a government employee. According to CNBC, Patton used her position to recruit public housing residents for a Trump campaign video that would "explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration." Patton told CNN that she has no regrets about making the video and will pay the $1,000 civil fine associated with the penalty.

Bomb threat at the Yakima courthouse: The Federal Courthouse in Yakima was evacuated earlier today after a suspicious package was found on the premises, reports KOMO. An x-ray of the package revealed "a cellphone with multiple wires coming from it" and bomb techs were dispatched to deal with it. As of 1:28 p.m. this afternoon, the area has been declared safe and officials do not believe the threat was connected to the visit of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to the city.

Let's end with a recommendation: You should watch Shiva Baby, the debut feature film of director Emma Seligman. Starring Rachel Sennott as Danielle, the film follows her nightmare-ish existence at a shiva for a distant relation, where she encounters her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy. As she tries to negotiate the particular hell of being trapped at a party with people you've had sex with, relatives are constantly commenting on her weight, asking about her love life, prodding her about her post-grad plans. The plucky, stringy score by Ariel Marx coupled with the compulsive amount of eating makes this film a hilarious and teeth-gnashing study of anxiety, sex, and family. It's available to rent on YouTube.