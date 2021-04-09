Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Stickiest Place in Seattle
The Gum Wall is one of the most disgusting places in the city—and it’s prime sticker spotting territory.
In today’s video edition of Sticker Patrol, I bounce around Pike Place looking at stickers by Indecline, Sophia Wolf, Starhead Boy, Sad King, PigBomb, Mr. Goose Art, and many more...
Which neighborhood should I go to next?
