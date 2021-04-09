Watch the SPLIFF 2019 & 2020 Film Fests This Weekend FOR FREE!

It's Friday and we're ready for a bong hit and the weekend to start!

And starting RIGHT NOW, we're doing a flash giveaway for all SPLIFF fans. Watch SPLIFF 2019 or SPLIFF 2020 for FREE for the next 48 hours! Just select any ticket price, and plug in the promo code "STONER” during the checkout process. Your total will be reduced to $0, and you'll be able to watch the funnest, stoniest film fest ever FOR FREE!

For those just rolling out of bed, SPLIFF is the super fun film fest where filmmakers, artists, animators, and stoners share original film shorts that examine and/or celebrate cannabis and its liberating effects on our imaginations, appetites, libidos, and creative energies. At SPLIFF, you'll see films that will make you laugh, films that will make you think, and films that will make you ask, "What the fuck was that?!" SPLIFF is a film festival by stoners, for stoners.

And this FREE weekend long screening of SPLIFF 2019 or 2020 is just what you need to get PUMPED UP for the debut of SPLIFF 2021—debuting April 16 and playing though April 24! GET THEM TICKETS NOW AND HERE.

In the meantime, enjoy 48 hours of FREE screenings of SPLIFF 2019 and 2020. HURRAH! Now you know what you're doing this weekend!