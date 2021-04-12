It’s like ordering a quad espresso and injecting it straight into your heart.
Taiwanese director I-Fan Wang's first feature film, Get the Hell Out, is based around a group of politicians, legislators, and plebeians who get trapped in a parliament overcome by zombies with "idiot rabies." It's bloody, high-pitched, feverishly paced, and certainly not for everyone.
Some of those not-for people could include:
There's a plot just beneath Get the Hell Out's surface, definitely, but it's best to give yourself over to its general, moment-by-moment recklessness. It's not faithful to anything except A! PACE! THAT! WILL! NOT! QUIT! I don't smoke, but I needed a cigarette after watching this 96-minute fist-pump.
Things to expect:
As John Waters once said, "Sometimes, stupid and cute ARE enough," which is a lens we should apply to this film. Yes, it is stupid. It can be cute. And it is, for me, more than enough. Chaos can be a virtue!
