Slog PM: Justice for Daunte Wright, Inslee Sends Some Counties Back to Phase 2, Seattle Named Its Sewage Drill After "Mudhoney"

People preparing to march through the streets of Manhattan to protest the recent killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

: Details are still evolving, but local police reported someone shot multiple people at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. One male is dead, and police took a suspect in custody. The report stated a local police officer was among those shot but said that his wounds were not life-threatening.

Womp, womp, back to Phase 2 for some Washington counties: Gov. Jay Inslee is sending Cowlitz, Pierce, and Whitman counties back to Phase 2 of reopening because COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are rising in those areas. Indoor spaces in those places will go from Phase 3's 50% indoor capacity back to Phase 2's 25% indoor capacity. Concerts and graduations will still be okay in Phase 2. Scroll down to the final graphic in this PDF for more clarity on what's allowed in Phase 2. ICYMI: The pandemic still isn't over!

Meanwhile, I think Michigan should shut down, and the CDC director agrees with me. Michigan is experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Instead of locking shit down, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked for extra vaccine doses. The Centers for Disease Control director said that extra vaccine doses aren't the answer. Instead, Michigan needs to lock back down and go "back to the basics" to flatten the transmission curve, the director said.

Hit-and-run suspect still at large: A driver in a silver Nissan Sentra hit and killed a cyclist traveling north on Seward Park Avenue South last night. The driver left the scene and SPD is still looking for the driver. The car has a broken windshield and the possible license plate is BKU053. Authorities are asking people to call 911 if they see the car.



This is a horrific, agonizing loss of life. Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by this tragedy.



Sunday evening: A person driving on the wrong side of the street struck and killed a 63 yr old man biking toward Seward Park. The driver fled the scene. https://t.co/ez2iFj8jB8 April 12, 2021

: Currently, traffic on the West Seattle Bridge's high-bridge is closed, and the lower swing bridge is limited to transit, freight, first responders, and general access from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Now, on the weekends, drivers will be able to take the low bridge from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Seattle Department of Transportation is also expanding all-day general use to some types of commuters. Starting this Friday, healthcare patients who need to cross the Duwamish to their appointments will be allowed to register to use the lower swing bridge all day. SDOT says it will open up eligibility to other people, like healthcare workers, at a later date.

Sorry, I know this is way too much car content for the blog: But lol at this video.



The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO

— Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

An update on yesterday's police killing in Minnesota: The police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb says she meant to fire her Taser —instead, she fired her gun — according to Brooklyn Center Police Department Chief Tim Gannon. Police claim they pulled Wright over because of an expired registration when a brief struggle broke out. Then, the officer shot Wright. Afterward, according to body-cam footage, the officer said, “Holy shit. I just shot him.”



It is safer to be a white man who just killed multiple people than it is to be a Black person in a traffic stop and if that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about how abundant, unflinching, and grounded racism is in this awful country, I don’t know what to tell you.

— Anita Ward's Bell (@Danez_Smif) April 12, 2021

: The MLB's Minnesota Twins, the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, and the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild all canceled their games tonight to acknowledge the most recent police killing in the Minneapolis area.

Biden asks for "peace and calm": "There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting, no justification for violence," Biden said, according to NBC News. "Peaceful protests, understandable, and the fact is that, you know, we do know, that the anger, pain, and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real, it’s serious, and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting."

An update on last summer's Minneapolis police killing: A cardiologist said on the stand today during Chauvin's trial that George Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest caused by low oxygen levels from the "prone restraint and positional asphyxia," CNN reported. He is the fifth doctor to confirm this conclusion. If Floyd's body had been moved he wouldn't have died. A use-of-force expert also testified that "Chauvin's actions were unreasonable." Chauvin's defense team will present their case starting tomorrow.

We named the poop chute drill: Seattle Public Utilities polled Seattle on what it should name its new tunnel boring machine that will dig a sewage storage tunnel near the Ship Canal. The public chose... Mudhoney. While this is the name of a famous Seattle grunge band, Mudhoney also refers to "the goop you stir up in a person's rectum when you ass fuck them. It consists of semen, crap, and ass mucous," reports Urban Dictionary.



And we have a winner! 35,000+ votes tallied and the official name of SPU's new Tunnel Boring Machine is (🥁🥁🥁🥁 plz ) Mudhoney! Thx to legendary Seattle band @mudhoney and our partners @KingCountyWTD and @kcexec for joining us at the unveiling! pic.twitter.com/q0M1Y2jsBJ

— Seattle Public Utilities (@SeattleSPU) April 12, 2021

I forgot that Mudhoney was renamed "Santorum" by Dan Savage. A Twitter user asked a good question here: What determines the difference between Mudhoney and Santorum? Is it frothiness?



What distinguishes Santorum from mudhoney? Is it just a function of frothiness?

— vaccine wanter (@NotMyLinkedIn) April 12, 2021

Here's that image a little bigger...

Don't you hate it when this happens? Nathalie Graham

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a baby: So, the kid from Home Alone and the Disney Channel actress from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody were dating? Apparently! Now they're parents. Today, Culkin and Song announced the birth of their son, Dakota Song Culkin.

A Texas National Park is on fire: Since Thursday, a wildfire has burned 785 acres of Big Bend National Park in west Texas. Seventy firefighters are battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Wildfire season is expected to be extra bad this year: A research lab that studies California wildfires went out to check how the local plants were earlier this month. They found that there was almost no new growth and most of the plants were dry. Normally, at this time of the year after the rainy season, plants are filled with moisture. Not the case this year thanks to another dry winter. Researchers are worried that this means California wildfires will have a wealth of dry fuel to burn up this summer.

Uber wants to get into weed delivery: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that once federal regulations allows it, Uber will venture into the cannabis delivery market. If that happens, Uber could horizontally integrate the entire smoke sesh with munchies via Uber Eats and greens on tap via whatever their weed delivery offshoot will be called. Uber... Toke?

Major Biden needs major training: The First German Shepherd of the White House keeps biting people. He is being sent away for training. To stop the biting.

The Seattle City Council voted on a resolution to make people stop calling the "Uptown" neighborhood "Lower Queen Anne." I've never called it Uptown before, but maybe I'm in the minority here? Anyway, the resolution passed 8-0. Now, every time you call that area Lower Queen Anne, you'll have to handwrite an apology note to Councilmember Andrew Lewis.