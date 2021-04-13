Hey, Sloggers!
When was the last time we checked in with each other? It's been too long. Let's fix that.
It turns out it's really easy to lose track of time when you're busy toggling between reporting on climate justice, blogging about the future of capitalism, and figuring out which fucking movie to watch this weekend. We realize that creating a moment to touch base and build *~*synergy*~* is overdue, so let's doooo it.
We want to ask you a few essential questions, like:
Those are some of the issues that come up in this year's reader survey—a survey we've made very easy for you to fill out. There are only ten straightforward questions, and you can browse them all right here, right beneath this paragraph. We're also offering free tickets to SPLIFF 2021 and HUMP's Greatest Hits as thanks for sending us your thoughts. (Are your thoughts too big for one survey? Then send us a letter at editor@thestranger.com.)
You've got until Monday, April 26 to take this survey. Let's get it started!
