Slog AM: Nationwide Protests Demand Justice for Daunte Wright, U.S. Pauses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, and Q May Be a Former Drama Kid from Mukilteo

Seattle protesters held a candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police union president and 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Some of those protesters later smashed a downtown Starbucks window and tagged some buildings. David Ryder / GETTY

The county executive told a constituent "'I have spoken with Sheriff Johanknecht about the challenges that she and the Sheriff’s Office face. In light of these challenges, and the shift of authority and responsibility from the Sheriff to the Executive office in less than nine months, I urged her to consider retiring immediately and allowing the people of King County and the law enforcement community to instead focus on the important transition ahead," according to the Seattle Times . After the Sheriff's Office last month announced a $5 million settlement in the killing of Tommy Le, Johanknecht told staff the settlement was "not a reflection of how I view the actions" of the deputy who shot Le.

Protests break out across the country after a police officer kills Daunte Wright: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a 7 p.m. curfew across four counties to make protesting anywhere near the Twin Cities after dusk a violation of the law. After a vigil earlier in the evening, riot cops moved in to enforce the curfew, first issuing orders to disperse and then firing off "multiple rounds of tear gas, along with rubber bullets and flash grenades," according to the Star Tribune. Cops ended up arresting 40 people at the Brooklyn Center and 13 at a protest in Minneapolis.

The scene at the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/c80FGfL4Yt

I was pepper sprayed in the eye while photographing the scene at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. I had cameras & my press credentials clearly in view. It came from the side w/o warning I was shooting so I didn’t even see it coming. This is a GoPro version of the incident. pic.twitter.com/TIhzsnG1Ri

After the cops got gassy, the protests got smashy:

Very tense. Tons of breaking glass. Protesters have erected some makeshift barriers in the street with debris. pic.twitter.com/vZDv2ZvbhA

And down in Portland:

There around 200 protesters, many of them in “black bloc”, outside the sheriffs office in SE Portland



Their calling for the abolishment of police pic.twitter.com/35S6cLAr5o

In Seattle, police followed a group in black bloc:

Wup, sorry, I meant: Listen to the screech of the bicycle police as an officer speaks through a loudspeaker, commanding protesters to "cease all criminal activity...or be subject to arrest."

Group is moving through #PioneerSquare, heading back toward origin point of Occidental Park. pic.twitter.com/X88QQsAAVy

Some criminal activity:

More criminal activity: "To the citizens in downtown Seattle, the Starbucks at five and Pike has sustained damaged, graffiti and broken windows," a cop says.

Photojournalist David Ryder took some pics at the scene:

Vigil and protest in Seattle this evening following the police killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. For @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/Blx7mReszU

"Unfortunately it does happen — this is not the first time and it won’t be the last," says a cop on the topic of other cops shooting people when they allegedly only meant to tase them, according to the New York Times. The Times ticked off three recent examples in addition to the nine listed in a 2012 report on the issue, which included a case of "a white Bay Area transit officer" who "shot and killed a Black man on New Year’s Day." Director Ryan Coogler based his excellent film, Fruitvale Station, on that tragedy. I will now begin my countdown until Washington Democrats pat themselves on back for banning the practice of holstering a taser and a gun on the same side of the body rather than ending qualified immunity and just dumping a bunch of money into policing alternatives.

Rescued Chimacum pig on the mend: The pig, known to some as Clarice, was found in February in the "remnants of an old building foundation" and appeared malnourished, the Port Townsend Leader reports. Now, the pig's weight has "climbed to a 'respectable 700 pounds'" and he's showing signs of recovery.

Oh my god, Q is a former drama kid from Mukilteo: The HBO documentary Q: Into the Storm argues that Ron Watkins, former 8chan administrator and Kamiak High School grad, led the QAnon conspiracy. Watkins's high schools friends told the Seattle Times he was "an attention-seeker," and cited his "involvement with music and theater, including a prominent role in a production of 'The Music Man.'”

UFCW 21 throws support behind Lorena Gonzalez for Mayor: With 46,000 members, the grocery workers' union represents one of the biggest union grabs on the table.

Oh look, a bunch of big biz dorks support Tim Burgess's sweeps amendment: Erica C. Barnet took a look at the disclosure reports over at the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission and discovered that the former interim Mayor's charter amendment proposal, an unfunded mandate that writes the Seattle Times Editorial Board's view on homelessness into the city's constitution, seems to have drawn much of its early financial support from large developers and restaurant groups.

New @compassionseattle funding info dropped. Big donors include:

• Vulcan, Inc. ($25K)

• Clise Properties ($20K)

• Martin Smith, developer ($50K)

• 4th Ave. Associates, property manager ($20K)

• Matthew G. Norton, developer ($5K)

Military employees get vaccine access: Starting Monday, anyone 16 or older receiving health care through the Department of Defense can get the vaccine, King 5 reports. That's just a few days ahead of Thursday, when Washington will expand vaccine access statewide.

U.S. presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution": Nearly 7 million people have been given the one-and-done jab, and only six women "developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination," the New York Times reports. The one-in-a-million chance of potentially developing a blood clot spurred Federal agencies to stop administering the life-saving vaccine at their facilities, and they expect states to follow suit. The move will slow down an already too-slow vaccine rollout as the virus surges across the country.

As expected, Washington suspends J&J administration as well: The Seattle Times, quoting a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, wrote: “Use of that vaccine will be put on hold until we receive further recommendations from our federal partners about how best to move forward. Safety is the highest priority when it comes to all COVID-19 vaccines." No known cases of the extremely rare blot clot disorder have occurred in Washingtonians following the shot, DOH officials said.

The general take on liberal Twitter goes something like this:

Six out of six million developed clots. Compare to ~one in one thousand who take hormonal birth control developing blood clots. https://t.co/6qu1q0H8VL

Massive drought hits California-Oregon border: Officials at the US Bureau of Reclamation face the hard choice of funneling water to irrigate the fields of farmers or to preserve the fish of three tribes in the area. Two of those tribes hold treaty rights to protect their fish, so they should get their water. "The last — and only — time that water was completely shut down for irrigators, in 2001, some family farms went out of business and a 'bucket brigade' protest attracted 15,000 people who scooped water from the Klamath River and passed it, hand over hand, to a parched irrigation canal," reports Al Jazeera.

Virginia Attorney General launches review after traffic stop of Black Army officer: Yesterday morning Matt mentioned a viral video showing Windsor, Virginia, police pulling over Caron Nazario because his new vehicle did not yet have a permanent license plate. Police then held Nazario at gunpoint, pepper sprayed and handcuffed him. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has now launched a "broad civil rights probe of the police officers and department involved," the Washington Post reports. The Windsor Police Department has about seven officers, including the chief.

I might lay off fish sourced near Japan a couple years from now...The country plans to dump "more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the ruined Fukushima nuclear power station back into the sea" over the course of decades, Al Jazeera reports. Japanese officials say the water will be treated in order to meet international standards before they release it into the ocean. South Korea, China, and Japanese environmentalists are none too pleased.

Microsoft drops $20 billion on Massachusetts AI firm, Nuance: The plan is for Microsoft to "bolster its software and artificial intelligence expertise for healthcare companies" in the realm of telemedicine, the BBC reports.

If the Florida state Legislature bans trans girls from playing girls' sports, then the NCAA may pull its championship games from the state, or so the organization's board of governors hinted in a statement released Monday evening, according to Politico. In 2016, the NCAA also pulled some of its championship games out of North Carolina after that state banned trans people from going to the bathroom.