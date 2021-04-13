In our opening Sexcess Story, a German man offers this kind-hearted maxim: "It's hard to stay mad when you are covered in come."
A man wonders if his Covid vaccine is what caused his libido to spike. His female friend said the same thing! She claims she had 10 ORGASMS right after getting her shot. So, hey Science! Is this causation or correlation?
On the Magnum, Dan chats with Justin Randall of the "We Were Christian Kids" podcast, about relationships after you've grappled with a hyper-religious upbringing.
And, doing her due diligence, a woman discovers her new Tinder guy did a little car-jacking 10 years ago. Is this a deal-breaker? Or can he be redeemed?
