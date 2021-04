Seattle Sticker Patrol: I Do Not Want to Be in This Zoom Call

Jess Stein

"Catch Me in the Zoom Call..."

Very me. JK

Thanks Cat Frazier ! Are there services that allow you to pay for someone to stand in for you during a Zoom call?

I've been thinking a lot about this piece of video art that Rich Smith captured early on in the pandemic—this would definitely keep my attention:

Media briefing with Washington State Department of Health officer going great pic.twitter.com/HmCc2AKmOY

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) March 31, 2020

"The World Will Disappear..."

We stan Sailor Moon on this blog. JK

"Death to Capitalist Witchcraft"

Doesn't this look like it's glowing? JK

"The Person Above Me Eats Ass"

Useful! JK

"Sugar Puppy Llama Unicorn Piñata???"

I squealed! JK

I need to know who made this sparkly piece of art!Stop trying to flip a buck on something that's beyond our conception of money.If this is meant as an insult, it's not. If it's meant as a compliment, well, right on.Ok, is this a puppy, llama, unicorn, or a piñata??? Email me.

UPDATE: It's a lamb, right? This is the second time I've confused a lamb with a dog in this sticker column.

UPDATE: No, it's an alpaca? Which is basically a llama?

"Defending Capitalism on the Internet?"

That could not be me. JK

"Boop"

Good to know! JK

"Smoke This! Not That!"

Hmmmm JK

"Green Person"

Nice. JK

"Smile! Jesus Loves You."

Does he though. JK

I'm sure some Republican blowhards disagree. I should also note that this is a reference to a David Allan Coe song that drops the n-word and part of a whole era of Coe's music that's racist as fuck . Is that country?I take issue with the latter part of the definition, but boop is fun to say. I'm quite sure this is from Boop Seattle , a dog walking service.Smoke THE FOREST? Not THE BUBBLES?This looks like a painting! Who did it?I keep seeing this sticker around Capitol Hill. Spotted this one on a dog poop trash can :)