Jess Stein
"Catch Me in the Zoom Call..."
Very me. JK
Thanks Cat Frazier
! Are there services that allow you to pay for someone to stand in for you during a Zoom call?
I've been thinking a lot about this piece of video art that Rich Smith captured early on in the pandemic—this would definitely keep my attention:
"The World Will Disappear..."
We stan Sailor Moon on this blog. JK
I need to know who made this sparkly piece of art!
"Death to Capitalist Witchcraft"
Doesn't this look like it's glowing? JK
Stop trying to flip a buck on something that's beyond our conception of money.
"The Person Above Me Eats Ass"
Useful! JK
If this is meant as an insult, it's not. If it's meant as a compliment, well, right on.
"Sugar
Puppy Llama Unicorn Piñata???"
I squealed! JK
Ok, is this a puppy, llama, unicorn, or a piñata??? Email me.
UPDATE: It's a lamb, right? This is the second time I've confused a lamb with a dog in this sticker column.
UPDATE: No, it's an alpaca? Which is basically a llama?
"Defending Capitalism on the Internet?"
That could not be me. JK
I'm sure some Republican blowhards disagree. I should also note that this is a reference to a David Allan Coe song
that drops the n-word and part of a whole era of Coe's music that's racist as fuck
. Is that
country?
"Boop"
Good to know! JK
I take issue with the latter part of the definition, but boop is fun to say. I'm quite sure this is from Boop Seattle
, a dog walking service.
"Smoke This! Not That!"
Hmmmm JK
Smoke THE FOREST? Not THE BUBBLES?
"Green Person"
Nice. JK
This looks like a painting! Who did it?
"Smile! Jesus Loves You."
Does he though. JK
I keep seeing this sticker around Capitol Hill. Spotted this one on a dog poop trash can :)
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.