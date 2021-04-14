Slog PM: Daunte Wright's Killer Booked and Charged, BLM Should Consider Boycotting Cars, Petty Republican from Pasco Plans to Run Against Sen. Patty Murray

Tomorrow, Thursday, April 15, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to all Washingtonians over the age of 16. Look for a vaccine here CM

has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Her name is Kim Potter, and the name of the black man she shot and killed this weekend is Daunte Wright. According to, CNN , "Potter was arrested late Wednesday morning by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the bureau said. She was booked into the Hennepin County Jail, online records show. "

the media keeps posting the same picture of kim potter and not her mug shot, y’all love posting black people’s mug shots why not hers?? pic.twitter.com/vE6UxL7Hva

— abs (@tropicanapussy) April 14, 2021

The Black Lives Matter movement might consider organizing a nationwide black boycott of the automobile. It would be something like: No black driving until significant police reforms are imposed on our nation's roads. It wouldn't be easy to coordinate, for sure; we are a car-dependent society. But recall the effectiveness of the Montgomery bus boycott in the mid-century civil rights moment. Surely, something like this action is needed in an age when racism in transportation is now concentrated on automobiles, rather than trains and buses.

I want to point out that I do not drive, and therefore my interactions with the police have been almost non-existent.

Debundle traffic enforcement from policinghttps://t.co/gWNAsRnt8D

— The Agorist (@the_agorist) April 13, 2021

So, it wasn’t the white cop’s knee that killed poor George Floyd in plain sight. It was instead, according to a “medical expert,” a combination of hard drugs in his blood and the carbon monoxide that filled his lungs because his face was pinned-down next to an active exhaust pipe.

BREAKING: Medical expert outlines how George Floyd experienced a cardiac arrhythmia during police restraint, testifies fentanyl and meth contributed to it as well as carbon monoxide from car exhaust pic.twitter.com/9wpSbeR2A4

— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021

When will this circus end? And, sadly, it will soon be followed by another circus for the Karen and cop rolled up into one.

The driver who, on Tuesday, hit and killed a cyclist along Seward Park and split is still on the run, reports the Seattle Times. The cyclist, Michael Colmant, worked at “King County International Airport at Boeing Field, was an avid swimmer, cyclist and runner.” The time he spent in life was 63 solar years.

You can schedule a vaccine tomorrow, but only in theory. As MyNorthwest points out, tomorrow’s grand vaccine opening (come one, come all over 16) will add about 1.5 million people into a system that’s already in a pretty tight situation. This is why “the state is warning people to remain patient, and expect possible delays in making appointments.”

The number of Washingtonians fully vaccinated, 1.7 million. The number of those (the fully vaccinated) who caught the virus so far: 217.

1,200 Lumen Field vaccine appointments were suddenly cancelled today because? According to the city: “’[T]he links that people used to book appointments were intended for volunteers, or other specific groups of people.” Chaos into chaos. This has been the leading logic of the vaccine rollout.

I certainly have the answer to this pressing question, so no need to read beyond the headline: “Why are there no homeless camps in Bellevue public parks?” It has to be a city that imposes meaningful taxes on those with extra loot and distributes wealth fairly. That’s it, right? What other explanation could there be? You just can’t clear people who sleep on the streets or in parks. That is just unthinkable in our hearty Christian nation. We like to be like Jesus, we like to talk with Jesus, and walk on the water with Jesus.

And I must not forget to add this tidbit of hate by our very own Brandi Kruse.

One more note: People will still by angry about this despite all the outreach and offers of long-term shelter. These people are what I like to call "fake advocates." I even did a commentary about them! Enjoy! https://t.co/FdXM1AySC1 https://t.co/SBwogWxa3d

— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 14, 2021

There is a Republican from Pasco, Washington. Her name is Tiffany Smiley. She is a nurse and has, according to herself, the deepest ever feelings “for wounded veterans.” All this is trying to tell us is that her heart is in the right place. Go there and you will find it beating with such feeling and admiration for those who put their lives on the line for their country.

Patriotism is, however, nothing more than a 19th century invention. It did not exist before that moment, which saw the rising power of the unions and socialism. Without patriotism, conservatives would not be viable in a democracy. Patriotism dilutes the substance of the masses by exporting the rational hatred of their “betters” to distant and almost always unknown places.

Associated Press writes, "In an online statement, she said her goals were fighting for Washington jobs, improving the state’s quality of life and defending Washington’s veterans."

Speaking of Pasco, I’m sad to have nothing new to share about the amazing ghost cows of that part of Washington. Ghost cows can easily be grass fed and even grass finished.

The ruling explanation for why the French philosopher Michel Foucault trended on Twitter today:

Foucault is trending because of people Tweeting about the fact that Foucault is trending.



Classic Foucault. pic.twitter.com/Fw9WHWgVbb

— Eric Knowles (@eric_knowles) April 14, 2021

Is this not the stuff of philosophy? Foucault died in 1984.