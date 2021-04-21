Jess Stein
"Being Queer Doesn't Give You a Free Pass to Be Racist"
You can't scratch it out! JK
Many queer people need to hear this!!! There have been a lot of variations on this sticker around my neighborhood, and it remains true!
"We've Beat 'Em Before"
Nothing was beaten. JK
Sure, Trump is out of office, but his supporters are still bumping around across the country, staffing our local police stations and considering runs for office. Racism, ableism, xenophobia, misogyny, and homophobia are all fundamentally rooted in American identity and politics. Liberals have not triumphed over any of these fucks—they are still there!
"No Pebble Mine"
This is dumb of me, but I thought this had to do with a Mario game lol. JK
These stickers are part of a campaign composed of Alaska Natives, environmentalists, and the fishing industry to stop the construction of Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska. They say if built the mine
"would poison Bristol Bay, weaken Alaska’s economy, and threaten our way of life." Back in November, the developer was denied a key permit
, which undermined the project, but the government has granted
the developer an appeal to the decision this month. Fingers crossed those fuckers get denied.
"Swole"
Hot. JK
How I'm trying to be post-pandemmy.
"...I Give Up"
Sorry for the blur. JK
Thanks Inspirational Grindo
.
"Sexy Wolf"
Look at this sexy wolf! JK
This is a safe space for suggestive stickers.
"If I Can't Hear Your Heartbeat..."
This seems like it should be on Facebook.. JK
It's been a long time since I've seen a Pon & Zi comic.
"Fuck Seattle Police"
An old one. JK
Seemed relevant today.
"Subliminal Message Brought to You By..."
Stickers are subliminal. JK
Thank you to the prolific Ryan Henry Ward
for this one.
"Herman Hesse"
I think this is from Narcissus and Goldmund. JK
Wanted to end some place soft this week.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.