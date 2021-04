Grab Your Bong, It's the FINAL WEEKEND for the SPLIFF Film Fest!

Greetings, weed lovers! If you love or support everything cannabis, then you will not want to miss the FINAL WEEKEND of the third annual SPLIFF film festival (from the makers of HUMP! and SLAY ), streaming right at your gorgeous face TONIGHT (Fri April 23) and TOMORROW (Sat April 24)!

SPLIFF is where filmmakers, artists, animators, and stoners share original film shorts that examine and/or celebrate cannabis and its liberating effects on our imaginations, appetites, libidos, and creative energies. At SPLIFF, you'll see films that will make you laugh, films that will make you think, and films that will make you ask, "What the fuck was that?!" SPLIFF is a film festival by stoners, for stoners.

If that sounds fun... well, prepare for it to get even funner, because Saturday's final screening will include an optional live viewing party so you can enjoy this amazing lineup of stoner films with hilarious hosts, Chase Burns and Jasmyne Keimig from The Stranger, as well as a live audience. Check out these great ticket options!

• TONIGHT, Fri Apri 23: SPLIFF Film Festival! (Just the films—straight, no chaser.)

• Sat April 24: Closing night of SPLIFF plus a Viewing Party Smoke Out - Hosted by The Stranger's Chase Burns & Jasmyne Keimig!

These weed-inspired flicks are as fun and crazy as you think, so get your tickets NOW for the FINAL WEEKEND of the most blazing film festival of the year... SPLIFF!