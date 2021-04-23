Slog PM: US Brings Back J&J With a Warning, Cap and Trade Passes WA House, Caitlyn Jenner Is Running for Governor of California

Washington state has been thinking about standing up a cap and trade system since 2003. Today they basically got it. Environmental justice advocates, however, are none too pleased. Screengrab from TVW

Governor Jay Inslee cannot wait to sign the cap and trade bill that just passed the Washington state House of Representatives 54 to 43, but the Senate will need to approve House changes first. Democratic Reps. Kirsten Harris-Talley, Dave Paul, and Alicia Rule joined Republicans in voting against it.

The bill would set a carbon emissions cap that will decrease over time, and it will also stand up a carbon trading market where polluters can trade permits with lesser polluters. That state will collect the money from those trades, and then dump a lot of it into two accounts for programs designed to lower emissions, create more renewable energy, and, weirdly enough, fund the Working Families Tax Rebate. Lawmakers hope the investments in those renewable energy and clean transit projects will help the state reach its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is a big fucking deal. Once implemented, we'll join California-Quebec, a collection of Northeastern states, and the European Union as the only places in the world with a carbon trading economy. But as I wrote earlier this month, you might call cap and trade progress, but you can’t call it climate justice.

"Once implemented" is also doing a lot of work in that last blurb: Implementation of the cap and trade program hinges on the passage of a big ol' transportation package, which will likely include billions to pour a lot of cement to preserve, maintain, and build roads. Lawmakers tell me they plan to pass that bill sometime later this year. As currently written, the cap and trade system wouldn't start until 2023 anyway, so things shouldn't be held up too badly.

In other major Washington climate news: For a while this year, lawmakers bundled the cap and trade bill, the big transportation package, and the clean fuel standard bill (which would reduce the carbon intensity of fuels over the course of several years), but now the clean fuel standard bill will chart its own course. Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, who sponsors the proposal, said he thinks it'll pass this weekend. As this year's legislative session comes to a close on Sunday, I'll be following all the last-minute deals, most likely on Twitter. Check Slog Monday for a flurry of updates.

Inslee tells Attorney General's office to investigate cop who called wolf on a Black newspaper carrier: According to King 5, the Governor wants AG Bob Ferguson's office to look into any "potential criminal violations" that Pierce County Sheriff and longtime cop flack Ed Troyer may have engaged in last January, when he called 40 surrounding officers to his heel after he tailed Sedrick Altheimer, a newspaper carrier, and then told dispatchers Altheimer threatened to kill him. Toyer walked back that claim in a police interview.

A guy in a cute bear suit is walking from LA to San Francisco: He's over halfway there at this point, and he's trying to raise money for charity, reports McClatchy. Which charity? His social media followers will vote upon his arrival.

Bumbershoot will be back in 2022: No big music and arts festival this year, MyNorthwest reports, but it'll be back next year: "As for what form it will take, though, that remains unclear."

1,750: That's how many new COVID-19 cases Washington state registered the day after Governor Inslee declared that we're all riding a 4th wave. Cases are up, hospitalizations are up, but people are out. If you're vaccinated, have at it but wear a mask. If you're not vaccinated, don't go out unless you have to—but if you do, then mask up!

Not great!

"This is the largest single-week vaccine allocation the City of Seattle and its partners have received to-date, and the City expects this level of supply to either continue or increase in the coming weeks," according to a press release from the Mayor. I'm going to Lumen Field to get my first dose this weekend. I've been so.... proud..... of all the people in my age group who seem to somehow be on their second dose of the vaccine already. But I'll catch up soon enough! If you're behind, sign up for a freakin' notification from the city already.

This Saturday is the final screening and Smoke Out of 2021 - and we've saved our very own @chaseburnsy & @jasmynekeimig for it 💯💚 Get your tickets now to join and win prizes at the show!https://t.co/uKqEfWYzF0 pic.twitter.com/FCiLR0NaDj

— Spliff Film Fest (@Spliff_filmfest) April 21, 2021

Chase and Jasmyne are closing out SPLIFF: Admit it, you've had too much fun in the sun. The rain has returned, and the thought of cozying up on some soft thing and watching a hilarious line-up of stoner films while taking delicate hits from your favorite weed delivery system sounds like a pretty solid Saturday, right? Well, you're in luck. SPLIFF will hold its final screening on Saturday, and the Stranger's very own Chase Burns and Jasmyne Kemig will host the viewing party with a live audience. Get your tickets here.

The Oscars are on this Sunday: How they plan to follow Chase and Jasmyne hosting I do not know, but they'll try. Who will win in all of the major categories? The New York Times has some answers.

CDC suggests lifting pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the FDA obliges: Last week the U.S. paused the J&J vaccines after six out of 7 million people developed a rare blood clot disease post-poke. All told, the CDC ended up finding fifteen total women—most between 18 and 49-years-old—who developed the clots. After reviewing the situation, the CDC now recommends slapping a warning label on the bottle describing the "exceedingly uncommon, but potentially dangerous, blood clotting disorder" linked to the vaccine. The FDA lifted the pause shortly after the CDC issued its recommendation, according to the New York Times. This is great news, as the J&J vaccine only requires one shot, and it's way easier to store, so it's more effective at inoculating hard-to-reach populations.

ACIP votes to recommend use of JJ vaccine for persons 18 years & older under FDA's EUA, which will now include a warning on the rare potential for thrombosis w/ thrombocytopenia including info for patients on signs/symptoms to look out for to facilitate early diagnosis/treatment.

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) April 23, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is running for Governor in California: She's running as a Republican, and her team includes a few Trump advisors. Her run assumes California ends up recalling Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, which is a big if. But, as the BBC notes, a successful recall of Governor Gray Davis in 2003 led Californians to pick their last celebrity governator.

Bones of kids from MOVE bombing used in anthropology courses, but without permission from their family, Billy Penn reports. The University of Pennsylvania has used them, and Princeton is using them in an online Coursera course called "REAL BONES: Adventures in Forensic Anthropology." The remains of Tree (14 years-old) and Delisha (12-year-old) were dug out of the rubble the city of Philadelphia created when it dropped a bomb on the MOVE commune, killing 11 Black revolutionaries.

On May 13, 1985, the city of Philadelphia dropped a C-4 BOMB in West Philadelphia.



Years of conflict between MOVE, Philly PD, and mounting political pressure on Mayor Goode led to one of the worst days in this city’s history.



Read the story by @burymeindickies below. pic.twitter.com/OFYx80Twf8

— PhillyWeekly (@PhillyWeekly) May 3, 2019

2020 U.S. Census data will be released next week: After that, the redistricting frenzy will begin in earnest, Politico reports. Everyone basically agrees it'll be bad news for the Democrats because "states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and North Carolina will see their delegations grow, while Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois shrink." Analysts project Dems will lose their majority in the House through redistricting alone.

I leave you with a recipe for blondies: Made these a couple weekends ago, and they were very strong. Not too sweet, a little salty, lots of chew from the caramel. Could have gotten weird and added some thyme or rosemary, which would have worked, but I didn't. As Sohla recommends: use the good olive oil in this. You really taste it.