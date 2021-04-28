Slog PM: Feds Fuck Rudy Giuliani's Shit Up, South King County Black and Brown People Soon to Be Displaced Yet Again, Seattle Should Get Ready for Another Round of Phase 2

Seattle residents are flocking to South King County during COVID pandemic ." COVID? What? But we all know that the headline should add this obvious detail: "White Seattle residents are...". South King County is where a lot of brown and black people moved to after being displaced by rich white people in the Central District and South Seattle. And now, of course, the city is becoming too expensive even for lots of middle-class white people, and so they are packing up and moving down to where their wealth forced working-class black and brown people to move during the '90s and '00s.

For reasons that are just too obvious, Seattle Times decided to bury this fact near the bottom of the article:



Where do people go when they can no longer afford South King County? Renton resident Ethel Green is considering Texas, Georgia, or Virginia, where she would be far away from family and does not know anyone. Born and raised in the Central District neighborhood, Green moved to SeaTac over a decade ago when the area became unrecognizable due to gentrification and displacement. She later moved to Renton for the affordable rent, but she said that prices in the area have become comparable to Seattle.

Is Ethel Green black? Sure sounds like it. (The article does not mention race because it's trying to be, you know, journalistically objective or neutral or that kind of thing.) But the move from the CD to Renton is how it exactly went down for thousands upon thousands of former inner-city blacks in this town.

Young people are going to send King County back to Phase 2: They are are "driving up the numbers" and hospitalizations are on the up and up. The expectation is that we will be back to Phase 2 next week. We predictably tried and we predictably blew it.

Some good news from our very own Dr. Doom, Jeffrey Duchin:



Great news: 91% of King Co. residents 65 years+ have 1+ doses & 80% = complete. Now must improve vax coverage in younger adults & close the equity gap as our best path out of recurrent outbreaks, preventable infections/hospitalizations/deaths & towards a more normal life.

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) April 28, 2021

Do you want more good news from our part of the world? If you do, you are in luck because I happen to have some. It is this: "@kcmetrobus says they can rehire 200 part-time bus operators laid off last year." If you are feeling that then "gimme a 'ho' if you got your funky bus fare."



Let the capital gains tax games begin: "Washington’s newly-passed capital gains tax faces first legal challenge." Gov. Inslee hasn't even signed the damn thing into law. And already the rich must moan and groan about losing money that they don't need. And remember, there is no income tax in this state. And remember, this only taxes 7 percent of capital gains above $250,000.

One way to visualize Rudy Giuliani's situation today is a fan that's been hit by shit. And lots of it. The Feds entered his house and office and, after conducting a search, left with "computers and cellphones." The search warrant was authorized by those in the top parts of a Justice Department now run by Merrick Garland, a man robbed of a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell. As for a presidential pardon? If I may use the language of an August Wilson play: That train done come and gone.

Do you want to watch the police entering "Rudy Giuliani's building"? Of course you do.



Police are entering Rudy Giuliani's building.

— The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Remember Preet Bharara? He was the federal prosecutor Trump fired in 2017 when he would not resign. This is his tweet on Giuliani's untergang:



I concur that Rudy Giuliani is in deep trouble

— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 28, 2021

And there's more: Taking a page from the many-worlds interpretation (MWI) of the universe, the neo-Keynesian economist Paul Krugman imagines an alternate line of time that has Giuliani, who is 76, just living the life after a distinguished career in politics.



Does Rudy Giuliani ever think about how easy and pleasant his life could have been? He could have spent the last 20 years giving lucrative speeches about Leadership, consisting of a few nouns, a few verbs, and 9/11.

— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 28, 2021

None of this laughter would be complete without a tweet from the men and women at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago.

— Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

Now that we’ve had a little laugh at the expense of the Trumpy turkey, we need to return to stone-cold reality, which, in US politics, tends to reward those who are very crooked in their ways. This is the GOP. This is the only way they can beat the Dems.

From the KOMO story: "Census results give boost to Republicans in Congress."



While each state differs on rules regarding how new districts are drawn, Republicans hold a distinct advantage under the new allocations. Typically, the state Legislature is responsible for defining the new districts. Texas, controlled by the GOP, added 4 million new residents and will expand their representation in the U.S. House by two members. Florida, also held by Republicans, added one new congressional district. Although Colorado and Oregon are controlled by Democrats at the state level, both states made arrangements that will prevent the party from overseeing congressional districts drawing. Colorado, which earned the extra congressional seat thanks to a population boom in the Denver area, will use a bipartisan commission to draw the new district. Oregon, adding a seat for the first time in 40 years, agreed to give up their advantage in district definition in exchange for a promise from Republicans to stop blocking bills.

What is on the rise these days? Is it crime in Seattle? Or something like that? Let the people know what is on the rise, my bro. Well, there is the rise in space beef between billionaires. It goes like this: "[S]pace race between world’s richest men heats up." Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is formally "challenging the $2.9 billion moon lander contract" that NASA gave to SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk. Back when "a smoke was a smoke," the space race was between nation states. As Edith and Archie Bunker would say, "Those were the days."

What culture am I in? Right, right, right. It's a car culture: "Study: Car color can affect resale value".

Who kicked the bucket today on Twitter? Apparently a Spanish comedian who arrived at the terminal of my awareness too late. He was nothing to me before I heard of him today; He is nothing after I heard of him today.



RIP El Risitas



You will be immortalised forever for that meme pic.twitter.com/L8QQJPv1cz

— 🖤🤍 Maddie thee Baddie 🖤🤍 (@heyitsMaddie_x) April 28, 2021

