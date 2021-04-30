Slog PM: Seattle Road Signs Hacked, Women Lead Men in Vaccination Rates, Biden Bans Travel from India

We did this. And on Monday we will face the consequences. Unless Inslee does something weird.

But you cannot celebrate the afternoon burst of sun with a little dip in the waters near Golden Gardens Park, King 5 reports. The West Point Treatment Plant got leaky again. With sewage. From us.

Get ready to pack it in, King County: On Monday the Department of Health and the Governor's office will decide which counties need to increase restrictions on activities and which can relax them. As we've heard more than once this week, King County is likely to be one of a dozen other counties returning to Phase 2, KIRO reports.

How will we ever stop this endless cycle of tightening and loosening restrictions? "By rolling up our sleeves and getting vaccinated," Public Health Seattle & King County health chief Dr. Jeff Duchin said on his weekly press call. To make that process even easier, you now no longer need to schedule appointments at the county's mass vaccination sites in Kent and Auburn. You can just roll up, walk in, and get poked. Same goes for the vaccine hub at West Seattle's Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle Blog reports.

I'm looking directly at you, my dudes: Washington women are getting vaccinated at much higher rates than the state's men, according to the Seattle Times. The spread is 57.1% to 42.2%, with unreported or "other" genders accounting for the remainder. Johns Hopkins University professor Carl Latkin told the Times he thinks "women are simply 'paying more attention' and could be more likely to get vaccinated to protect the health of others, such as children or a parent."

Family of man who died of cancer in prison sues Washington Department of Corrections: The family wants $10 million in damages for the “systemic negligence” that they allege led to the "suffering and death" of Kenny Williams, the Seattle Times reports. "Williams, 63, died in June 2019 of breast cancer that had metastasized into his bones after DOC failed to provide chemotherapy that could have saved his life," writes Jim Brunner for the Times.

Who painted Jimi blue? My suspects include the Blue Man Group, a cop, or.....

Summer-long, citywide arts collab starts this weekend: A lot of the heavy-hitters in town— the Frye Art Museum, Henry Art Gallery, Jacob Lawrence Gallery, Northwest Film Forum, On the Boards, and Velocity Dance Center—joined forces to present Murmurations, a series of "exhibitions, performances, screenings, community conversations, artist talks, and other programs" on race, place, and, of course, the problems with "tropes of linear narrative and apparatuses of visual capture."

The programs that begin this weekend include a drive-in screening of five short films at On the Boards. I'm particularly drawn to No history in a room filled with people with funny names 5, a 30-minute film from Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic, wherein "a fictional Thai painter communicates with a drone spirit named Chantri about the consequences of globalization in contemporary Thailand."

Speaking of art, someone hacked a couple roadsigns around town: One said "LICK MY BIG OL TITTIES." The other said "FINISH THE ROAD FUCK." I can fault neither the logic nor the urgency of the message both signs shout so brightly. Nathalie asked the Seattle Department of Transportation if the signs belonged to the city, and they said, "Yes and it has been turned off." I guess we know who to blame when the workers fail to finish the road, or when the next Seattleite tragically dies from dry, understimulated titties.

Biden institutes India travel ban to slow spread: As officials and health care workers desperately try to deal with the spread of COVID-19 on the subcontinent, which now accounts for 1/3 of the world's new cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the President to limit travel coming in from the country. In response, Biden signed a proclamation limiting all travel from India, exempting permanent U.S. residents and family members and some other non-U.S. citizens, such as students," Reuters reports. The ban goes into effect at midnight on May 4.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration extends mask mandate to Sept. 13: If you do travel by plane, bus, or train, you will be wearing a mask at least until the end of summer, the Washington Post reports. Anti-maskers face $250 fines, and "repeat offenders" will pay up to $1,500. I'll probably wear masks on public transit for the rest of my life, at least in winter, and especially when some tragedy forces me to replace my lower jaw with a metal Terminator jaw and prompts me to roam the country in search of revenge.

Joe Manchin opposes D.C. statehood: Because of course he does. Extending the franchise to a mostly Black city isn't "pragmatic" in a 50/50 senate with a filibuster, reports Politico, though the failure to integrate D.C. (and, for that matter, U.S. colonies) remains part of the reason that majority remains so narrow in the first place. Instead of supporting the D.C. statehood bill the House passed this year, Manchin thinks Congress should "propose a constitutional amendment ... and let the people of America vote."

ICYMI: Rep. Matt Gaetz's "wingman" said he and the Congressman paid for sex with a 17-year-old: The Daily Beast got ahold of a confession letter Gaetz's partner in (alleged) crime, Joel Greenberg, sent to living Batman henchman Roger Stone seeking a pardon from Trump. The outlet also ~obtained~ some screenshots Greenberg "appears to have taken" during his correspondences with Stone on Signal. You can encrypt that shit, but, that won't stop screenshots from being forever. "In those letters, Greenberg detailed his relationship with Gaetz. He confessed to paying young women for sex. And he claimed that he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time," the Beast writes.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron are doing great: "Rallying crude prices and demand for chemicals used in plastics more than offset losses from refining oil," Al Jazeera reports.

Elliott Page tells Oprah top surgery saved his life: When asked which part of the transition process brought the actor the most joy, Page said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am,' and I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he told Oprah, before bursting into tears. I found the unintentional transition from "you" to "I" in that sentence particularly affecting, in that the shift grammatically aligns with the profound sense of personal recognition he's describing when he sees himself in the mirror now, but I may be alone in that. Anyhow, Apple TV+ will release the full interview on Friday, the BBC reports.