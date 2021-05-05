Slog AM: Facebook Keeps Trump Banned, U.S. Birthrate Plummets, I Hope that Space Junk Doesn't Kill Us

: Facebook banned Trump "indefinitely" after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Today, the quasi-independent Oversight Board stuck to that ruling , but said Facebook would need to "reexamine" the ban in six months. Maybe they'll need to update the terms and conditions to say that inciting a seditious insurrection is a perma-ban offense.

Big bus route changes: With new light rail this fall comes some changes to the North Seattle bus routes. And by some, I mean “one of the largest service changes metro has done to date," as the Seattle Times reported. Now that the U District, Roosevelt, and Northgate will all have light rail stations, King County Metro will either need to eliminate, revise, or truncate existing routes. Make sure you check on your favorite routes. My way home when I used to live in Wedgwood, the 74, will be dead come October. But a revised route 75 will connect at the U District station.

Flowers violates COVID-19 rules: Ah, health inspectors just shut down the U District bar, Flowers, because the bar repeatedly violated social distancing guidelines, seating restriction, and face-covering mandates.

Florida teen charged as an adult for rigging homecoming election: Emily Rose Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, were arrested back in March for casting fraudulent votes to make Grover win homecoming queen. Carroll used her role as assistant principal at an elementary school in the same county to change student votes on the district's online portal. Grover and her mother both face up to a 16-year sentence.

U.S. birthrate plummets: Last year, the U.S. birthrate fell by 4%, the biggest single-year drop in 50 years. Our birthrate now is currently 1.6, the lowest birthrate on record. This is the sixth straight year that the birthrate declined in the U.S., but the pandemic most likely played a significant role in the big drop in baby-making. The decline was sharpest in December, the first month where babies conceived at the start of the pandemic would have been born.

RIP to the snow day: Next year, New York City public schools will have remote learning days instead of snow days. The pandemic really did kill the snow day, huh.

Sigh: Germany reported that antisemitic crimes were up 15% in 2020, and far-right attacks were up by around 5.7%. The head of the European Jewish Congress said that these numbers "should ring alarm bells."

Have you heard about the space junk hurtling toward Earth? A big leftover part of China's freshly-launched Tianhe space station is going to make an uncontrolled crash-landing on Earth one of these days. The junk is currently orbiting the planet "unpredictably every 90 minutes, at about 17,324 miles per hour," CBS reports, and scientists don't know when or where it will land. While they're pretty sure the junk will end up in the ocean and most of it will burn up upon re-entry, the strike zone includes U.S., Mexico, Central America, South America, Africa, India, China, or Australia.

A red wave could come in the midterms: A handful of House Democrats are going retire instead of face re-election, and several are planning to seek higher office. Many of those seats exist in competitive districts and could be snatched by Republicans. That could lose the Dems their House majority and complicate Biden's legislative vision.

Poll finds U.S. is the biggest threat to democracy: The poll conducted by Alliance of Democracies Foundation had 50,000 respondents in 53 countries. Respondents said that the U.S. was a bigger threat to democracy than China or Russia. The leading reasons were economic inequality and the influence of big tech companies. Nearly half of respondents believed that the U.S.'s influence threatened democracy in their country.

Kim Kardashian's ancient Italian sculpture may have been smuggled into the U.S.: The U.S. government wants Kardashian to forfeit the ancient statue she acquired back in 2016.

There could be a COVID-19 outbreak at Everest basecamp. So far, the Nepal government has denied any knowledge of an outbreak among Everest climbers.

