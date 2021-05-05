sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"The Best Sound on the Planet"
One of the best Ive spotted this year.
Honestly, both female orgasms and System of a Down go off. Let's take a moment to listen to "Chop Suey!":

"The LGBT Community"
This community is huge.
Spotted on Capitol Hill.

"Cops Don't Cum"
Love this rumor.
I don't make the rules!

"Orange Dracula"
Trump?
Ok, ok, it's not about our former president, but is a cute "retro-kitsch"/Halloween dime store in Pike Place Market.

"Calm"
Serenity in a sticker.
Your moment of zen for today.

"Please Note"
This feels random.
Can you imagine? People would riot.


"Donut Give a Fox"
I wanna hang out with this fox.
I wanna hang out with this fox.

"The New Live Laugh Love"
There was absolutely no need to insult Judy Neutron like this.

"Aliens"
These alien heads have been popping up in a lot of places around Capitol Hill recently.
These alien heads have popped up in a lot of places around Capitol Hill recently.

"Barbarella"
I want one!
OK let's end at the beginning:

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.