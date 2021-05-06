Slog AM: Jobless Claims Drop Below 500,000; Trump Mentions on Social Media Drop 90%; Cicada Season Is Nigh

After 17 years in the ground, Brood X will emerge from the dirt, swarm surfaces, and emit their signature trills in the next few days and weeks, reports The Hill. The bugs usually don't pop up until the ground temperature hits 64 degrees, but thanks to global warming they are set to emerge earlier than ever. Be on the watch for these freaky bugs in Delaware, D.C., George, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

And, yes: You can cook cicadas for dinner!

Cluster of kids in King County infected with E. coli: County health officials are investigating after six out of seven children under 14 infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) were hospitalized this week, reports KING 5. Officials are asking parents to watch their kids for signs of infection, which include "bloody diarrhea, diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or is accompanied by fever or decreased urine."

And now, the weather: Prepare for some rain this afternoon!

Increasing clouds with some rain this afternoon. Chance of showers Friday through the weekend with a possible convergence zone in King county Friday afternoon. Warming up again next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/KXzYoRVWUK

Caitlyn Jenner went on Sean Hannity last night to talk about her run for California governor: Speaking from her literal airplane hangar, the Republican candidate dropped several steaming hot turds during the interview, saying that her (wealthy) friends are leaving the state because they can't stand to see homeless people anymore. She also pledged that she's "all for the wall" between the U.S. and Mexico and praised Trump as a "disrupter." Cue eye roll.

Nintendo made hella bank: The video game company announced that it had experienced its most profitable financial year on record, with operating profit up 81% year-on-year, reports IGN. A large part of that is thanks to the sales of Nintendo Switch. The company sold 28.8 million Switches last year, contributing to the 84.59 million lifetime sales of the console.

The King County Council delays vote on facial recognition technology ban to May 19: According to the Seattle Times, the proposal would "prohibit the acquisition and use of facial recognition technology and its content by King County government, including by the King County Sheriff’s Office." It also allows "people to to file legal action against violators." If passed, the proposal would be the first countywide ban in the U.S.

South Carolina adds firing squad to roster of state's execution methods: The move is meant to "jump-start executions" after a 10-year pause. Now, death row inmates can choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs are not available. Disgusting!

SPD's concrete fortress around the East Precinct is now fully down: In a statement, the cops said they know the barriers around the building "have been a stark visual reminder of the rifts that exist in our city." And because of "previous damage at the East Precinct" like "several attempted arsons," we'll still have to deal with a tall and imposing security fence around the building. But, after eight months, the change makes the sidewalk and bike line finally accessible for all. 12th and E Pine is still a black hole of energy and I'll avoid it whenever I can.

Federal Way grocery store workers get their hazard pay: Yesterday, the Federal Way City Council approved a $3 emergency pay raise for workers at all grocers, reports KING 5. Smaller stores can apply for grant money via the American Rescue Plan if they struggle to make up the difference. The ordinance will go into effect on May 15 and will last for at least 90 days.

Meanwhile in Pierce County: County exec Bruce Dammeier said he'd veto the $4 hazard pay ordinance for grocery store workers approved by the county council earlier this week, reports KING 5. In a letter announcing his decision, Dammeier said the county should "focus on reducing COVID-19 risk instead of driving up costs." Workers are understandably pissed.

Unemployment claims fell to 498,000 last week: It's the lowest that number has been since the pandemic started last year and a "sign of the job market's growing strength," says USA Today. The report also showed 16.2 million people filed continuing claims, down from 16.6 million the week previous.

The European Union is willing to consider COVID vaccine patent waiver: The shift comes after the Biden administration announced its support for the waiver so that poorer and more disadvantaged countries have access to the medicine. According to the New York Times, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen didn't outright support the move, but said in the most bureaucratic language ever that the EU was "also ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner."

Paul Verhoeven knows my heart: Perhaps one of the horniest voices in cinema is back after five years with Benedetta, an erotic lesbian tale about a 15th-century nun who "suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions, and embarks on a torrid love affair with her companion." The film will debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with a French release date of July 9. I'm so fully IN!

We've really stopped talking about Trump on social media: Social media seems so much less toxic to navigate through now that Donald has been banned from the most popular sites and can no longer fuel the Trump Media Circus in the way he used to. And that's a quantifiable fact! Recode pulled data from Zignal Labs and CrowdTangle to determine just how much we've stopped gabbing about the former president. More from Vox:

Mentions of Trump went down by 34 percent on Twitter and 23 percent on Facebook the week after he was banned from both platforms following the Capitol riot on January 6. Since then, Trump mentions have continued to decline around 90 percent on both platforms from where they were the week of the riots. (That decline may be even greater than what the current data reflects on Twitter because it doesn't include retweets and tweets from accounts that have since been deleted, like Trump's.)

Rare lobster saved from fate at Red Lobster: In Manassas, Virginia, someone spotted this one-in-every-30-million crustacean before it headed to a boiling pot of hot water. Freckles is an extremely rare calico lobster who has apparently been "donated to the Virginia Living Museum for its lobster display."

Western Washington University to require COVID-19 vaccination before classes begin in the fall: Students, staff, and faculty must get the jab if they want to take part in campus activities, reports the Seattle P.I. Western now joins Washington State University and the University of Washington in making vaccination mandatory.

