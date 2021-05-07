Slog AM: Disappointing Jobs Report, Seattle Job Growth Is Supposedly Too Slow, Some Business Organization Wants Washington to Fully Open the Economy by June

Genesee Park and Playfield has some of the best clouds in Seattle Charles Mudede

The market produced only 266,000 jobs. Exactly a year ago, April 2020, the US experienced "the worst job loss for any month on record ." We have not left the long shadow of that great crash.

KOMO claims Seattle's job market sucks real bad when compared to other cities such as "Tampa, Dallas and Phoenix." KOMO, of course, blames this on the laziness of 206 workers ("small businesses in Seattle are having a hard time finding people to work for them..."). But if KOMO's data is right and even meaningful, the explanation for Seattle's slowness will most likely be found in the speed with which it's opening its economy. Cities in red states (Texas, Florida) will be faster than cities in blue states. The pandemic, however, is not over. The US still has nearly 50,000 new cases a day.

But there is a bright side to April, particularly for Seattle:



Seattle sunnier than Miami!??! It was true in April!



After that break in the sun, back to the pandemic and its battered economy. Now, what does the Washington Hospitality Association want to happen in June? To fully open the economy, of course. Anthony Anton, the president of that organization, to KIRO: “Let’s set a date: June 15th, it’s time to fully reopen. Let’s do it by June 15th.” Is Anton speaking to the state or to the virus?

The worker at Seattle's Chocolati was fired for not serving two cops. But the Renton cop with "business ties to a prominent member of the Proud Boys"? Lewis Kamb of Seattle Times: "[A] police disciplinary review panel has largely cleared [him] of wrongdoing..." Who was in the review panel? "[T]wo police commanders and a sergeant." They decided that the cop was just a regular old buddy with the white supremacist who participated in Trump's coup attempt on January 6, 2021. The officer got a slap on the wrist with his paycheck.

Someone needs to show the Compassion Seattle people what a dictionary is, how it works, and why it's so damn useful. The word these people are looking for is in fact not that hard to find. Here it is.

Speaking of the word cruel, the US has a whole party devoted to the infliction of "pain or suffering." It's the GOP. It should be called the Cruel Party, in the way the new campaign to "address street homelessness" should be called Cruel Seattle. (If we used British English, we would call it Mean Seattle.) That said, what is on Lindsey Graham's mind these days? “I would just say to my Republican colleagues, can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no.”

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the largest bank in the US, JPMorgan Chase (it became more than bloated after swallowing whole Seattle’s WaMu in 2008), now wants to see an "itemized list" before the government raises taxes on the rich to fund its huge infrastructure dreams.



What shall we do with this Dimon? Of course, look at him and laugh at him.



Sixth-grade girl in the Potato State did what this week? She entered her school (as if it were a saloon), pulled "a handgun from her backpack" (is if it were in a holster), and let the bullets fly (as if she were John Wayne). She managed to hit the limbs of three people ("two students and a custodian") before a brave teacher disarmed her and held her for the police. (Why do I have the image of a teacher sitting on a screaming 10-year-old girl while waiting for the cops to arrive?) The school is near Yellowstone National Park.

While on my way to Genesee Park and Playfield, which certainly has some of the best clouds in this city (May so far has been a cloud proud month), I learned that the tree in the picture below is condemned to death by the City of Seattle.

Charles Mudede

What did it do that was so wrong? According to SDOT Urban Forestry: "It exhibits poor health, vigor, or structure." I'm very sure the tree, a birch, does not agree with this opinion.

