Bring Your Mom to MoM This Weekend

In my very suburban childhood, I distinctly remember my mom letting me and my siblings rip and run through Redmond Town Center or play on the now extinct germ-infested plastic boats in Bellevue Square. If I were lucky, she'd let me buy a scented eraser from Sanrio or nom on a Cow Chip in the backseat on the way home. Malls and my mom are warmly bound together for me.

This weekend, Museum of Museums (MoM) is cashing in on that mom-approved mall experience with Mall with MoM. Officially kicking off Thursday, the pop-up market featuring mostly vintage clothing vendors from the Puget Sound area will run through Sunday. It's a chance to grab some locally sourced gifts for the Very Cool mom or mother figure in your life this Mother's Day. I, for one, would love to get matching Lolli Morlock tatts with my mom in the basement of MoM—jury's out if she would also be down.

In an email, MoM director Greg Lundgren told me it's the first pop-up held in the space since the pandemic kneecapped the arts and vintage market scene in the city. They plan on hosting Mall with MoM every first Thursday of the upcoming months as pandemic protocols start to steady out for the summer. The museum also recently announced MoM and POP-UP, a market that will go down every third Thursday of the month where local artists can sell their work.

Hosted on the museum's first floor space—which they call the Kitchen—and accessible via their Broadway entrance, Mall with MoM is free to attend for the general public. If you want to check out the rest of great shows going on right now on the upper floors at MoM, you'll have to snag a ticket.

Here's a quick look at some of the vendors this weekend:

West Seattle-based vintage retailer are&be vintage has set up shop at Mall with MoM this Friday. You can browse their colorful racks for both shoes and clothes. They also have tons of framed paintings (peep those tigers), jewelry, hats, and other housewares. Shop Marzo and Bon Voyage Vintage's BODHI Vintage will also hunker down at the market on Saturday and Sunday.

While this iteration of Mall with MoM will primarily feature clothing vendors, you have the chance to get other items as well. On Saturday and Sunday, ceramicist Hannah Therese Eberts is vending her gorgeous dinnerware and pots at the market. Freshen up your dinner table and plant ledge with one of her speckled plates or planters. And if you get to the market bright and early on Sunday morning, you might be able to cop a tattoo from the über-talented Lolli Morlock of Bad Apple Tattoo. Lolli will be doing these FREE mother-inspired flash designs on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to be first in line if you want one. Nothing screams Mother's Day like a MOM tattoo!

Mall with MoM will run tonight from 5 pm-10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm-6 pm. Check out the rest of the vendor line-up here.