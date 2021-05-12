Slog AM: Durkan Set Texts to Auto-Delete, GOP Ousts Cheney, Ellen Is Over

I'm sure there's a joke here with that Tommy Tutone song NATE GOWDY

: Mayor Jenny Durkan's office informed the Seattle Times that the reason Durkan doesn't have any texts to show for a 10-month period last year is that she had her iPhone set to automatically delete messages after 30 days. Why would she set her messages to auto-delete?

Washington teens to wait for the jab until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup give the all-clear to the Pfizer vaccine. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration said Pfizer could start doling out doses to kids aged 12-15, but the Washington Department of Health wants more approval before it starts jabbing Evergreen state children. That approval should come today.

United Kingdom recognizes animals as "sentient beings": The UK is going to pass an official "animal sentience bill" and formally implement a series of animal protection measures such as bans on trophy-hunting imports and most live-animal exports.

Another mayoral candidate: Art Langlie, the grandson of former Seattle mayor and Washington governor Arthur B. Langlie, announced his campaign for mayor today, just over a week before the May 21 filing deadline. He's a centrist and a first-time candidate who's fed up with the homelessness crisis. He's also refusing to participate in the taxpayer-funded democracy voucher program. Here's his weird campaign video of people on a fake Zoom call complaining about Seattle:



Chicago deploys cats to help the rat problem: Pest control company Orkin ranks Chicago as the number one rattiest city in the U.S. To fix that, the city is deploying 1,000 feral cats to catch rats, part of the Tree House Humane Society's Cats at Work program, which has operated in Chicago since 2012. The cats, which have been spayed and neutered, catch and kill the rats but also deter them by just being around. The cats' pheromones deter the rats. I think Seattle should implement this idea if we don't get on board with the municipal hawk idea I proposed a few months ago.

Republicans oust Liz Cheney: Cheney's own party voted to kick her to the curb on Wednesday. After vocally denouncing the Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, Cheney's party has decided she should no longer be the chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 3 House position that handles the party's messaging. Who knew it would be a radical thing for a Republican to declare in Congress that Joe Biden won the 2020 election? Cheney said she'll stay in Congress and will run for re-election next year. Trump said he'll find someone to run against her.

My new idol is 10-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi, America's newest chess master. He only started playing chess three years ago when he and his family were living in a Manhattan homeless shelter "after fleeing religious persecution by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram in their home country of Nigeria," NPR reported. Adewumi's goal is to become the youngest grandmaster. The youngest grandmaster ever is Sergey Karjakin, who achieved the title at 12 years and 7 months.

Chik-fil-A has a sauce shortage: The company is limiting customer sauce allotments. Maybe they should stock up at their local QFC.

Dogecoin is doing wonders for this Goldman Sachs executive: The cryptocurrency that was supposed to be a joke rose over 1,000% in value this year. One senior manager at Goldman Sachs made millions from his Dogecoin investment and quit his job at the investment banking firm. Don't you just love an underdog story?

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show: The Ellen Show will end in 2022. DeGeneres's announcement comes after allegations of a toxic workplace—and a toxic DeGeneres—tanked ratings.

Western Washington traffic is still down: Commute times in Western Washington are still lower than they were in the pre-pandemic.

Conflict between Israel and Gaza escalates: The death toll rose in the quickly escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine. Israeli airstrikes have now killed 48 Palestinians, including 14 children and three women, and wounded over 300 people, the Associated Press reports. Rocket fire from the Palestine side killed six Israelis so far and injured dozens. According to Hamas, one of the dead is a Gaza City commander, "the highest-ranking militant to be killed since the 2014 war." This is the "most severe outbreak of violence" since the 2014 Gaza War, and neither side shows any sign of backing down.

Biden is trying to de-escalate: The president will reportedly dispatch a State Department official to work on de-escalation efforts. Before the conflict, Biden hadn't appointed an envoy or ambassador to handle the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Axios reports. The Biden administration is also working with Egypt on the effort. This is the most actively the U.S. has ever intervened in the conflict.

The West Seattle low bridge was closed all night due to "mechanical trouble." The bridge is open now. It also had trouble Tuesday afternoon. West Seattleites, who don't have access to the high bridge at all, only have a limited way to get across to Seattle proper.

Headline of the day: "Mum's internet research on vaccines doesn't make her an expert, court decides"

Here: Do this crossword.