Slog AM: Seattle Guns Are Reopening With the Economy, Singapore OK's Lab-Made Chicken, GOP Trump Fanatic Elise Stefanik Replaces Liz "Hell No" Cheney

, gun violence in Seattle is sharply going up. In 2020 (the lockdown year), 115 shootings were reported in the 206. In the middle of the fifth month of 2021 (the vaccine year), it's already 147 shootings. In 2019 (the year that put its number on the novel virus that was to kill nearly 600,000 Americans), Seattle had 235 shootings, which was 6% more than the previous year . Oh, the guns of Seattle.

This shooting happened next to my park two nights ago. One of the bullets from what many suspect was a full-blown gun battle involving two cars hit the wall of my neighbor's house. I saw the cop cars rushing to the scene while eating very good BBQ chicken wings at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill.



Three Injured in Wednesday Night #ColumbiaCity Shooting https://t.co/jLSJo0ETOJ

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 13, 2021

As for the world-famous Seattle rain: Not happening this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are all about that sun in the sky. Rain, however, might make its return on Tuesday.

Gov. Inslee made it official. Washington now celebrates the end of slavery. State employees get a paid holiday on Juneteeth (June 19), the dub of a day in 1865 that saw the liberation of the last black slaves.

One must always keep in mind that American slavery was American capitalism. Another form of American capitalism is still with us today. It is the raw exploitation of wage labor. Seattle Times: "Kroger, blasted for ending hazard pay, gave CEO $22 million."

Today in that very old nightmare which has no end in sight: "Israel continued on Friday to bombard #Gaza with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave."

Today in the zombification of the GOP. The freak Rep. Elise Stefanik has replaced the unrepentant Rep. Liz Cheney. The latter lost the No. 3 leadership position in the second-largest American party because she does not believe in the Big Lie and is certain Trump attempted a coup. The former believes in the Big Lie with all her heart and is fine with the coup attempt. Stefan says her "focus is on unity."



.@EliseStefanik, once a moderate, sidled over to Trump to stave off a primary challenge. She told blatant lies about the 2020 election to explain her vote to overturn the results.

And now, she’s been rewarded.

Raw, unprincipled ambition is pretty ugly when so starkly on display. pic.twitter.com/fn5XE37GG9

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2021

One of the two meanings of the idiom "dead in the water" in American English is: "Destined for certain failure or ruin; doomed." This second sense of the idiom can be applied directly to Missouri's voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. The state's Republican Gov. Mike Parson just said no to it. And that was that. And that was always going to be that. And that's what dead in the water means.

What this shows me "right off the bat" is the amount of work my headline game still needs. "Ex-British spy hired Survivor contestant and pretty women as honeytraps to go on fake dates with FBI and government officials - including H.R. McMaster - to record them disparaging Trump"

Singapore is the first place in the world to permit the commercial distribution and consumption of lab-made chicken. Scientific American has the story: "Club-goers in the island city-state take first bites of slaughter-free chicken nuggets grown in bioreactors." The future will soon have to face this question: Are lab chicken nuggets more or less real than McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.

The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, appears to be going out of his way to lose reelection.



.@NYCMayor ⁩Bill de Blasio eats Shake Shack during today's press conference to announce free fries with vaccination promotion. pic.twitter.com/ivMFjbvZyk

— The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

Houston's most famous Bengal tiger, India, is still missing. The beautiful 9-month-old beast disappeared on Monday, right after the police arrested his owner, Victor Hugo Cuevas, for "wrangling the tiger that got loose in a Houston suburb." (Cuevas was, at the time, out on bail for a murder charge—now he is also out on bail for evading arrest during the tiger incident.) India even has twitter account.





Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night;

What immortal hand or eye,

Could frame thy fearful symmetry?