Seattle Sticker Patrol: Black Jesus in the Central District

Jess Stein

"Black Jesus"

Ok, it's not technically a sticker, but I had to include. JK

Spotted on 23rd and Union. This makes me think of Jasmine Sanders' essay in ArtForum on the Black Romantic

"Snakey Bowie"

I gasped. JK

All roads lead back to Ssssss

"No Thank You"

Me on the inside. JK

At least it's being polite.

"Vaccinate So We Can Fornicate"

Spotted on 23rd. JK

Thanks Ryn ! Still use protection, you crazy kids!

"We'd Feel Safer Without Police"

Spotted on Union. JK

Something I'm thinking a lot about as we come up on a year since this happened

"Honk If You Love Sodomy"

Love the colors. JK

Reader, believe me when I tell you that the sound of people honking was deafening around this sticker.

"Cops Aren't Workers"

They aren't! JK

Cats, on the other hand, are comrades.

"Drink Water"

Me to me. JK

This is a sign to go gulp down some!

"Be Ready, Be Hydrated.com"

I'm really about hydration today (I am currently sucking down an iced coffee, dehydrating myself). JK

This web address doesn't lead to an active website.

"Dust Is the Enemy"

Spotted on the security system outside Walgreens on Broadway. jK

As someone with both asthma and allergies, I wholeheartedly agree.

