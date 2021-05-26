Jess Stein
"I Ain't Crying"
Okaaay. JK
If conservatives are trying to take back pussy-eating, I'm going to be real upset.
"Black Lives Still Matter"
Spotted on the Hill. JK
Black Lives Have Always Mattered, Will Always Matter.
"This Is Why We Can't Have 'Nice' Things"
Love the doubt of the quotation marks. JK
Not sure exactly what "nice" things this sticker is talking about, but I agree.
"Cum Piss"
Really makes you think. JK
Those dirty bastards.
"Stop Talking to Cops"
Love a sign intervention. JK
Spotted on 19th.
"We Are Doomed"
This cool sticker was in Phinney Ridge of all places. JK
Hat tip to Doomsayers Club
for this one.
"Local"
Yeah, you could say I am. JK
For some reason, I thought all roads across the country had George Washington's profile on them, but they don't. The more you know!
"You Are On Native Land."
Can't remember where I saw this one. JK
Thank you Otaes
for this one.
"Are You Ok?"
Ummmm, well, are you? JK
I studied abroad in London and I had to train myself to not be totally offended whenever a Brit asked me "You alright?" They weren't looking for a genuine answer!
"APAT"
Dumb. JK
Another sticker that I disagree with that doesn't even make sense!
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.