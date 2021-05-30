O, holy low tides.
O, holy low tides. GETTY IMAGES

Back on Tuesday. While you're looking for something to read, why not:
  • Ponder a philosophy of rats.
  • Prepare to visit a garage band.
  • Bone up on the mayoral candidates.
  • Hear reasons why we should decriminalize shrooms.
  • Discover a new movie to rent.
  • Defeat your foes with a bit of virtual sewing.

    Or just catch up on Top Chef: Portland. We're rooting for you, Shota.