Coming Soon to Glorious Burien: The Stranger's Summer Drive-In Showcase!

This summer, The Stranger is bringing all of our world-famous mini film festivals into one, BIG, sexy, stoney, spooky DRIVE-IN MOVIE SHOWCASE—in the heart of Burien

PULL UP to the lot and PEEP all our fests at this cinematic omnibus featuring select shorts from SPLIFF, our stoner film fest; SLAY, our horror film fest; and HUMP, the lil' porn festival that started it all!

Every SATURDAY NIGHT from July 10 through August 7 at 9:30 PM! Car space is LIMITED, so we really encourage you to grab your tickets to one of our five screenings NOW!

Pack your car with all your friends and head to glorious Burien for a wild night of all the BLOOD, DRUGS, and SEX we could fit into one short film showcase! Due to the gory stoner fucking, this event is Rated R for RIGHTEOUS, and it does mean you have to be 18 and up to attend. See you there, freaks!

Looking for a tease? Need to assess these vibes? Check out our most recent trailers from all three fests: