Slog AM: So-So Job Report, Seattle Times Sues Durkan Over Missing Texts, The Sound of Global Capitalism Keeping People Up at Night on Whidbey Island

Stuck with loads of stuff... Charles Mudede

anchored in Puget Sound has made life miserable for some island people this week. "We're getting the noise, the throbbing noise at night," one exasperated Islander told KING 5 . "Some of the people further up, if the wind is right, they hear it at night. There are fumes, too." The ships are stuck in Holmes Harbor because ports "from L.A. to B.C. are at capacity due to a supply chain surge that's sending goods from Asia flooding into America, as coronavirus loosens its grip on our economies." It seems the world economy is returning to its old Anthropocene ways.

Seattle Times is not having it. The paper said to Mayor Jenny Durkan: We will see you in court about those texts that just happened to disappear during last summer's Black Lives Matter protests. We will see you in court!

How long did it take Seattle to make pretty basic safety improvements on Aurora Bridge after the Ride the Ducks crash that killed five people? Only six years. For anything not related to the clearing of traffic clogs, our departments of transportation evidently applies the Lion King philosophy of hakuna matata.

Not happening. Don't even think about it. What you will not find in this world and the next is even one reason to stop Washington from reopening the economy on June 30. Zero. Less than zero. Zilch. How about failing to meet vaccine targets? You can fuck that, too.

Cop-loving Tacoma business man paid out of his own damn pocket the $30,000 bond needed to free the three Tacoma officers charged with the killing of a black man in handcuffs, Manuel Ellis. The business man believes in the truth of the cops. Or something like that.

Don't hate. It's a start.



Who wants to go to work when Biden is just throwing around government money? This is certainly one of the attitudes the right is attaching to May's "modest" job report. But here is where things stand: unemployment fell to 5.8%, and 559,000 jobs were added to an economy that still has 7 million jobs to go before it's back to where it was before the pandemic.

What would be good for the environment? Actually less work, and more government chedda, which equates to making free time cheap. The less humans do, the cooler the world will be.



So far, over 2 million people have signed an online https://t.co/zeGiXAepVu petition calling for recurring $2,000 per month payments. https://t.co/cpkWTYCVpa

— Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) June 4, 2021

But as we are told to worry about more and more jobs, and as too many container ships cross the ocean with all kinds of stuff, the Arctic is, of course, melting twice as fast as initially thought. We are melting, we are melting. What a world, what a world.

These bald eagles in Idaho are not playing. They've killed 54 lambs on just one farm. And if the bald eagles keep at it, the farmer will be out of sheep in “In 45 days." All of this of course reminds me of that vivid passage in the only book worth reading (and studying) by the 19th century freak Friedrich Nietzsche, On the Genealogy of Morality.

Nietzsche:



[T]he problem of the other origin of ‘good’, of good as thought up by the man of ressentiment, demands its solution. – There is nothing strange about the fact that lambs bear a grudge towards large birds of prey: but that is no reason to blame the large birds of prey for carrying off the little lambs. And if the lambs say to each other, ‘These birds of prey are evil; and whoever is least like a bird of prey and most like its opposite, a lamb, – is good, isn’t he?’, then there is no reason to raise objections to this setting-up of an ideal beyond the fact that the birds of prey will view it somewhat derisively, and will perhaps say: ‘We don’t bear any grudge at all towards these good lambs, in fact we love them, nothing is tastier than a tender lamb.’

The history lesson of the day: "No Viet Cong Ever Called Me Nigger."



On June 4, 1967, several prominent Black athletes gathered in Cleveland, OH to express their support for Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse to fight in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/OFcttaN6kL

— Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) June 4, 2021

Let's end with a short film about Carlo Rovelli, the famous Italian theorist of what is called loop quantum gravity. This is one of the programs in theoretical physics that, outside of string theory, hopes to connect general relativity with quantum mechanics. Rovelli believes that reality is not continuous but granular. Each grain is a loop. Rovelli, whose politics is on the far left, is also the author of the popular The Order of Time.

