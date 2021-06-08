Slog PM: Edouardo Jordan to Close Salare, U.S. Capitol Insurrection "Planned in Plain Sight," Gird Your Loins for the Vaccine Lottery

No way these idiots could keep anything that secret. SAMUEL CORUM / GETTY

Today the first round of lucky winners of our state's vaccine lottery have been chosen. And, tomorrow, one of those lucky mofos will be notified that they won $250,000 simply for getting a dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. To be eligible for this lottery, all you gotta do is get vaccinated (check your vaccination records here ) and wait for that special call. The Seattle Times breaks it all down here

Los Angeles has a peacock problem: County officials are begging residents to stop feeding the peafowls that are allowed to roam freely in the area, reports the New York Times. While some find the creatures cute, the birds can "leave droppings on rooftops and shatter shiny surfaces if they mistake their own reflections for rivals." The LA County Board of Supervisors is expected to call for an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding the peafowl, as experts figure out a way to reduce the one-time status symbol from the area. As someone who feared the roaming peacocks at the Kansas City Zoo, I'm fully behind getting those fuckers to their own space.

In this house, we love Anthony Bourdain: We lost this hot and empathetic traveler-writer-chef-genius three years ago today. Take a moment today to make something that truly nourishes you!

Anthony Bourdain (June 25, 1956 – June 8, 2018) pic.twitter.com/lOxUNUn3Rt

— 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) June 8, 2021

Edouardo Jordan's first restaurant, Salare, will close for good on July 3: "Salare is my baby, yet the mother, where I could flex my muscles as a Chef, and where I dodged being typecast as a 'Black chef' who only cooked Soul Food," Jordan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. But never fear. His other restaurant, JuneBaby, is preparing to reopen dine-in service on June 16.

Have liberals learned anything from Trump? According to The Hill, Alyssa Milano is "looking" to run in California's 4th District race against Republican Rep. Tom McClintock in 2024. Well, she should look elsewhere because we are leaving celebs running for political positions in 2016.

On June 12 the Link light rail's train frequency will increase to one every eight minutes during peak hours, one every 10 minutes during midday and weekends, and one every 15 minutes during late nights.

Rejoice! Seattle is expected to hit its goal of 70% of residents who are fully vaccinated sometime this week, reports KOMO. “We expect that, when we see those numbers, if we were a state we’d be the best state," said Mayor Durkan at a pop-up vaccination site at Optimism Brewing Company in Capitol Hill. The news comes as businesses and residents around the city are poised for the June 30 reopening date.

NASA gets all up in Ganymede's pores: The Juno spacecraft got up close and personal with Jupiter's largest moon recently. On Monday, it passed within 645 miles of Ganymede's surface and caught some sick pictures of its craters and "long, narrow features possibly related to tectonic faults." This is cute, but if anyone got this close to my face (yes, 645 miles is considered close [to me]) to take a picture, I'd scream.

Hello, old friend. Yesterday our #JunoMission made the first close flyby of Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede in more than 20 years, and the first two images have been received on Earth. 📸 More to come. See details at: https://t.co/zIVMO6waKH pic.twitter.com/2RiW3iSmIp

— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 8, 2021

The CHOP anniversary event gets the chop from the city: Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Office of Economic Development have denied event permits to CHOP Art, an organization which planned on hosting an anniversary event commemorating the police-free zone in Cal Anderson this weekend. The offices cited community backlash and “higher-than-usual safety and security standards” around the park as reasons to deny the permit last minute. CHOP Art organizer Mark Anthony told CHS Blog that Seattle Parks was "not satisfied with his decision to remove references to CHOP and focus the event on the Juneteenth holiday."

LA-based Lotus Communications buys up all of Sinclair Broadcast Group's Seattle radio stations: For a cool $18 million in cash, reports the Puget Sound Business Journal. The deal was announced last week with first senior vice president Jim Kalmenson saying that the company doesn't plan on making any "radical changes," keeping the same staff and management.

Biden stops infrastructure negotiations with leading Senate Republicans: According to the New York Times, the president is instead shifting his focus to centrists in the chamber after the bipartisan talks "failed to bridge wide divides over the size, scope and financing of the package." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and other GOP senators were "were unwilling to significantly increase the amount of new money to be invested in the nation’s roads, bridges and other public projects as part of the plan, or offer specifics on how to pay for it."

Meanwhile: The Senate could get its shit together to pass a bipartisan bill "aimed at countering China's growing influence by investing more than $200 billion in American technology, science and research." Don't you love nationalism? The measure passed 68-32 with Sen. Bernie Sanders being the only member of the Democratic caucus to vote against it, reports CNN. It still needs to pass in the House before making its way to Biden's desk for signature.

It's not KIMI but: The trailer for Steven Soderbergh's latest project, No Sudden Move, dropped yesterday. According to Vulture, the film stars Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro who "join a group of small-time criminals hired to “babysit” a man’s family while he picks up a document."

Fire alert in Queen Anne:

The CDC eases travel recommendations for over 110 countries: 61 countries were dropped from "Level 4"—the highest—and an additional 50 countries have been lowered from "Level 2" or Level 1," says CNBC. Some of the nations ranked lowest for COVID are Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Iceland, Belize and Albania. "Level 3" countries now include France, Ecuador, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras, Hungary and Italy.

Intelligence officials fucked up big time on the January 6 insurrection: A new bipartisan investigation by the Senate says the storming of the U.S. Capitol was "planned in plain sight." However, "a combination of bad communications, poor planning, faulty equipment and lack of leadership meant the warnings went unheeded," says The Guardian. Though the report—crucially—did not look into Trump's incitement of the riot nor its other causes, it does paint a picture of the many bureaucratic failings that left the Capitol vulnerable to attack by MAGA Nation.

Let's end on a historical note: Editor Chase Burns is sifting through archives and finding some vintage treasures contained in old editions of our hallowed pages. I gasped when I saw the ad with the text "What is a homosexual?" above a picture of Andrew Sullivan with hair! Click to zoom.